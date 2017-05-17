WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattack fails in India

The “WannaCry” ransomware cyberattack that affected all systems in over 100 countries in the world was unable to halt the industries of India, except a few random incidents in some states. In order to stay on the safer side, the banks, government departments and corporate houses have circulated messages of caution and augmented their online security.

However, Monday was witnessed as a fine day for work as the offices and markets opened up after a weekend of malware ripple effects around the globe.

The banks have been ordered by the RBI to functionalize their ATM networks, only after their software is updated.

While the social media platforms were filled with posts about the ATMs not working, the corporate offices appealed to their employees to take a back-up of their data and not open any unknown attachment.

Apart from that, the broking and mutual funds industry worked normally on Monday.

The cities affected by this cyberattack were Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Chennai and Kolkata. Around 120 incidents were reported in Gujarat, but no damage took place in its government departments. -News Source

