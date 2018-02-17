WB Guv compares girl child schemes of Centre, state

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi today drew a comparison between the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana’ and the state’s acclaimed ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’.

Tripathi said that while the Central government’s scheme helps a girl child starting from her basic education to establishing herself in society, the West Bengal initiative offers “limited assistance”.

“Kanyashree is a limited financial help but the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana is educating the girl child from the start till establishing her in the society, in such a manner so that she can contribute towards the development of the country…,” he told reporters here.

Notably, the West Bengal government’s ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’ has received accolades from the United Nations, bagging the UN Public Services first-place winner award in June last year.

The scheme, a targeted conditional cash transfer one, aims at retaining girls in schools and other educational institutions. It also works towards skill development and prevent child marriage.

According to state secretariat sources, over 4 million adolescent girls have already enrolled in the scheme.-PTI

