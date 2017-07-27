Wedding at Shareefs turns into big community event

CHICAGO: It was the wedding of the son of prominent community activist and FIA senior Iftekhar Shareef and his wife Ghazala Shareef but it turned into a community celebration with a large number of Indian and Pakistani community members flocking to Holiday Inn Skokie. But for the fact that attendees were aware that Azfar Shareef, Iftekhar’s son was taking up with Ammara Junagadhwal as his wife, one would think that the gathering at the Skokie Holiday inn was a community event.

The wedding celebration that stretched for four days started with traditional Mehndi ceremony in Holiday Inn Skokie. The Nikah ceremony was scheduled for Friday evening at Ashiana Banquet Downers Grove near Chicago. It was an unprecedented presence of large number of community members, friends and relatives of Shareef family under one roof. The guests started getting in well before the Baraat arrived. The groom was led in traditional Hyderabadi style with sword dance and music. Dinner was served after Nikah ceremony.

The Shareef family hosted Valima (wedding) dinner on Saturday evening at Shalimar Banquet Addison. One of the largest banquet halls in Chicagoland was fully packed with guests. Many prominent community members joined the wedding dinner including Indian businessman Niranjan Shah and Devon King Mafat Patel.

The 8th district Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy also joined and congratulated the Shareef family. Former Indian Cricket Team captain Mohammed Azharuddin sent a video message from Hyderabad and congratulated Iftekhar Shareef and family members. Famous Hyderabadi comedy movie “Angrez” team members were also invited for the wedding and dinner ceremony.

Iftekhar Shareef thanked all and acknowledged the presence of friends and relatives coming from other US cities, Canada and Hyderabad.

A.Q. Siddiqui

India Post News Service

