Weekly Horoscope for For January 20th to January 26th, 2017

The stationary transit of Rahu and Ketu is in effect till April 2017, Sudden setbacks, obstructions are likely. Drive safely. Be patience.

Aries (March 21 to April 20): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a positive change for you in the matter of income and it’s likely to bring happiness. The professional matters look ok. The promotions/recognition may be delayed. The time is turning towards betterment. The health of father needs extra care. It is better to avoid haste and conflicts. Avoid unnecessary driving.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a negative change for you in the matter of job/profession and it’s likely to bring hardships in income. Handle relationship and property matters with patience. Some additional stress, losses and extra expenses are likely. It is better to avoid unnecessary driving. Take care of your health.

Gemini ( May 21 to June 20): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a positive change for you in the matter of health and it’s likely to bring happiness. Professional matters look ok. Those who are in international trading may get new opportunities. New opportunities may face obstructions till 15th of February. Health needs care. Take continued care of your health.

Cancer ( June 21 to July 22): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a negative change for you as it may bring the incidence of conflicts, litigation and prolonged health concerns. The professional matters look ok. There is extra mental stress. Handle relationship matters with patience. Keep new ventures pending. Take care. Avoid haste, speculation, aggressive behavior and unnecessary driving.

Leo (July 23 to Aug 22): This weekend is going to see a major change in the form of movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a positive change for you in the matter of relationships and partnerships. The professional matters may face conflicts. Avoid haste and conflicts.

Students and those who are appearing in selections should work with patience.

Virgo (Aug23 to Sept 22): Take care of relationship and property matters. The professional matters face conflicts. Those who are in temporary assignments may face job threat. Work with patience and avoid conflicts. Keep new ventures pending. The health of father may cause concerns. The week may involve some additional expenses. Some problems may surface in inheritance matters.

Avoid haste, aggressive behaviour, and conflicts.

Libra (Sept 23 to Oct 22): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. It brings new ideas about new ventures or repackaging of your existing services. The professional matters look ok. The promotion is likely to be delayed. Some additional expenses are likely. Take care of your health. Stay away from disputes. It is better to avoid new ventures. The child may need help.

Scorpio (Oct 23 to Nov 22): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a positive change for you in the matter of income and it’s likely to bring rise in your learning and status. The professional matters look ok. The mental peace and emotions are likely to be disturbed. Stay away from conflicts. Some additional expenses are likely. Silence is golden for you.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 to Dec 22): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a positive change for you in the matter of income, new ventures and it’s likely to bring happiness by cutting losses and expenses. The professional matters look ok. Avoid speculation., Investing in stock market. Always invest in safe assets. Patience is the best medicine up to January, 2017.

Capricorn (Dec 23 to Jan 19): Movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This is going to be a negative change for you in the matter of profession, status and relationship matters. It’s likely to cause sudden concerns and losses. Take care. Professional matters need proper care. The promotion may be delayed. Health of father may cause concern. Be patient and help the needy people as a remedy.

Aquarius (Jan 20 to Feb 18): This weekend is going to see a major change in the form of movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. The professional matters are ok. Obstructions are likely in the sources of income. Health of the spouse may cause concerns. Manage obstructions with patience. It is better to avoid manipulations and driving. Also stay away from people trying to take advantage of you.

Pisces (Feb 19 to March 20): This weekend is going to see a major change in the form of movement of the planet Saturn from Scorpio to Sagittarius. The professional matters may cause concerns. Some business related journey is likely. Some additional expenses are likely. Manage things with patience. Since Saturn rules losses and expenses, its going in a house of profession for almost 30 months that’s the focus.

This weekly horoscope is more focused and accurate as it is based on ascending signs. The ascending sign is worked out on the basis of your date, time and place of birth. The predictions elsewhere are based on your Sun sign or Moon sign. The Sun remains in one sign of zodiac for one month whereas the Moon remains in one sign for about 60 hours. What is important is the ascending sign, which changes every couple of hours. That is how this site offers you more focused predictions.

