Welcome identity

Tiger Shroff is not worried about getting stereotyped as an action star as he believes it is good to have an identity so early in his career.

The five-films old actor has largely been associated with action movies right from his debut ‘Heropanti’ to his last ‘Munna Michael’.

“I am so blessed to have been given an identity so early in my career. When people think of Tiger Shroff, they think of something, that’s a huge achievement for me,” he said at the trailer launch of his latest film ‘ Baaghi 2 ‘.

“Having said that, it was a dream to be an action hero and I am living that,” he added.

The Ahmed Khan-directed film features Disha Patani opposite him.

