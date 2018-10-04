‘Wellness’ industry can take tourism to new heights: Alphons

Harshita Jaiswal

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons said here last week that India is a wellness destination of the world. He was inaugurating the International Wellness Conclave (IWC) 2018 at Radisson Blu, New Delhi. “Ayurveda, yoga and Indian systems of medicines are healing powers as they don’t depend on artificial substances and chemicals. Indian medicines depend on purity and authenticity. The products that heal us are actually Ayurvedic” he added.

The Conclave was a platform for the global spa and wellness industry to ideate and discuss the possibilities of taking the market to a new height. The Conclave witnessed participation of industry experts, hoteliers, health and fitness professionals, beauty experts, tourism promoters and trade practitioners from across the world.

The interactive and engaging two-day conclave was a long line-up of thought-provoking discussions on industry trends, addressing the challenges, planning for the flourishing future of the wellness industry. Alphons also talked about the Ministry of Tourism’s recent ad film ‘Yogi of the Racetrack’, which has a record breaking 75 million views per month. He said it does justice to the depth of experiences that India provides.

“Through five 60 seconds advertisements, the Ministry is promoting a new perception and better understanding of yoga as a holistic way of life to attract more health-conscious, high-end travelers deeper into India” Alphons said.

Sharing his views at the wellness conclave, Anil Khaitan, President PHD Chambers said, “Gone are the days of Spas, we need holistic wellness system, based on AYUSH and develop it. We need to work on concept, based on the culture of the state, and work on wellness resorts which the government has identified in the last budget.”

Alkaa Punia, an entrepreneur and expert on 100% natural products, said, “There is no need of exposing our skin to chemicals and preservatives, even in small quantities.” Her brand ‘Snaana’ proves that skincare products can be made without including any chemicals at all, and keeping them truly 100% natural, she added.

“Only who is passionate about wellness and does not view it as a job can excel in this field. To promote the Asian spa industry in India, one should cater to the clients in the best possible way and understand their needs”, said Andrew Jacka, Chairman, and Asia Pacific Spa & Wellness Coalition.

Illuminating the historic relationship of spas and wellness in India, Arpit Sharma, CEO & founder of Seven Seas Spas said purity and authenticity of ingredients matter the most in the spa industry. The staff should know what exactly the client is looking for. Quality training should be given to them in order to build a loyal customer base” he added.

Founder of the White Spa and wellness centre, Barry White explained the importance of having a spa in resorts. “Urban spas are going to have to focus on sustainability as the industry moves forward, meaning making net profit per square. Space-efficient spas function effectively and offer the same luxurious experience while being more commercially viable,” Barry said.

According to Kent Richards, corporate operations director of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, coming for a spa is an experience. “The time of spa menu is gone. If you want to outshine in the wellness industry, you have to satisfy your client. Friendly behavior, proper consultation, understanding consumer’s need and mix and match of ingredients are something which nowadays looks for.”

“Kitchen is the centre of the house. One should be grateful to farmers and cooks, for providing essential nutrition and healthy food. Also, we should avoid talking and using electrical gadgets while eating so that we can give respect to the food we’re eating. If we will respect food then only our food will respect us” said Anisha Motwani, who is an entrepreneur and brand expert. Highlighting the importance of local market she said, “We should consider buying Rashan from local market as the purity is incomparable with those of the super markets. Fresh and organic food is essential for health body, mind and soul.”

Drawing attention to Unani, naturopathy, Ayurveda, homeopathy and yoga, Dr. Geeta Ramesh, an Ayurveda doctor and owner of Kairali Resorts, briefed about how natural medication is beneficial for relaxation of body and soul. Talking about the aims, importance and therapies, Geeta said oil is the most essential ingredient to get the best desired result of Shirodhara and other massage therapies.

Bharat Nirman Award winner and fitness expert of Stott Pilates, Kitty Karla spoke about her early life, spinal fracture, critical medical condition and then renovating herself as a health enthusiast. Kitty has an elite list of clients including Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and fashion designers; she teaches fitness through different challenging routines, building long-term sustainable goals with the right guidance, for the mind, body, and soul.

IWC also aligned the concept of holistic wellness which touches upon fashion as well by bringing on-board designer and couturier Charu Parashar as the “Wellness Fashion Ambassador.” Charu showcased her special spa and resort collection for IWC 2018 over a cocktail and dinners. The collection highlighted a luxurious, fluid, anti-fit look that is perfect for a spa and wellness vacation.

Event management firm Pinnacle Connect organized the International Wellness Conclave 2018. Its Founding Partner Abhinav Kaushal said the response from the participants and audience was overwhelming and he plans to organize the event next year also.

