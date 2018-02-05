Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Wetland circuit will be formed in Punjab: Sidhu

Wetland circuit will be formed in Punjab: Sidhu
February 05
05:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KESHOPUR CHHAMB, Gurdaspur: Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said a wetland circuit will be formed in the state to boost tourism.

Speaking at the festival of ‘Migratory Birds’, Sidhu said Punjab is the favorite spot of migratory birds as there are around 25-30,000 migratory birds at Keshopur Chhamb and more than 70,000 at Harike Pattan.

“A wetland circuit will be formed in the state for bird lovers. All the wetlands will be made attractive for the tourists,” said Sidhu here.

The minister announced that next year a world photography contest will be held at the wetlands for which eminent photographers from popular TV channels such as Discovery, National Geographic and Animal Planet will be invited.

He said eco-friendly towers will be installed at Keshopur Chhamb for wildlife photographers and bird lovers.

Sidhu said Punjab is the second state after Manipur to implement cultural policy and now efforts are on in full swing to frame a tourism policy.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th February, 2018 Aries (21 March – 20 April) In the beginning of the week you shall be you might remain slightly disturbed about certain developments which shall create some sort of peevishness...
  • Andaman & Nicobar- Be escorted by dolphins, spot giant tortoise In Andamans one should let oneself go completely, to recharge the body and collect new ideas. The Andaman Islands, despite lying more than 1,000 km east of the Indian mainland...
  • Travel agents’ to hold convention in Srinagar SRINAGAR: To give a major boost to the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has decided to hold its 64th annual convention here...
  • International bird festival at Dudhwa LAKHIMPUR KHERI, UP: A three-day international bird festival will be held at the Dudhwa National Park here from February 9 with nearly 200 leading ornithologists expected to attend. “The purpose...
  • Wetland circuit will be formed in Punjab: Sidhu KESHOPUR CHHAMB, Gurdaspur: Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said a wetland circuit will be formed in the state to boost tourism. Speaking at the festival of ‘Migratory Birds’,...
  • Moon eclipse enthralls visitors at Desert Festival JAISALMER: The grand finale of the three-day annual Desert Festival here coincided with the appearance of the rare Super Blue Blood Moon, providing spectators an experience of a lifetime. Nestled...
  • Multi-pronged JK strategy on tourism JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Minister Tassaduq Hussain Mufti has said the state government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to harness the tourism potential of the state and position it...
  • Goa Carnival to begin from February 10 PANAJI: The popular annual Goa Carnival will be held across the coastal state from February 10 to 13, an official has said. The main float parade of the festival will...
  • Asia’s oldest arch dam to “screen” laser show THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wall of a 555 foot high arch dam in Kerala, the oldest such one in Asia, will soon turn as the screen of a laser show depicting the...
  • Air Canada to fly year-round from YVR to Delhi Air Canada recently announced that its current seasonal non-stop Vancouver-Delhi flights will become year-round starting June 8. “Customer response to our nonstop Vancouver-Delhi seasonal flights initially launched in 2016 has...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.