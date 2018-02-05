Wetland circuit will be formed in Punjab: Sidhu

KESHOPUR CHHAMB, Gurdaspur: Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said a wetland circuit will be formed in the state to boost tourism.

Speaking at the festival of ‘Migratory Birds’, Sidhu said Punjab is the favorite spot of migratory birds as there are around 25-30,000 migratory birds at Keshopur Chhamb and more than 70,000 at Harike Pattan.

“A wetland circuit will be formed in the state for bird lovers. All the wetlands will be made attractive for the tourists,” said Sidhu here.

The minister announced that next year a world photography contest will be held at the wetlands for which eminent photographers from popular TV channels such as Discovery, National Geographic and Animal Planet will be invited.

He said eco-friendly towers will be installed at Keshopur Chhamb for wildlife photographers and bird lovers.

Sidhu said Punjab is the second state after Manipur to implement cultural policy and now efforts are on in full swing to frame a tourism policy.-PTI

