What was there in ’10 packets given by Sahara’: Rahul to PM

NEW DELHI: Unfazed by the Prime Minister ridiculing his charge of personal corruption, Rahul Gandhi today stuck to his guns and wanted Narendra Modi to tell what was contained in the “10 packets” allegedly given by the Sahara Group to him when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Modiji first tell us what was contained in the ten packets from Sahara,” the Congress Vice President tweeted in Hindi.

Alongwith the tweet was posted a document purportedly with the Income Tax Department of nine entries from October 2013 to February 14 detailing “cash payments made to Modiji”.

His comments came close on the heels of the Prime Minister, at a function in Varanasi, ridiculing Rahul’s remarks about creating an “earthquake” with accusations of corruption against him.

At a rally in Mehsana, home turf of Modi, Rahul had accused Modi of taking money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

BJP had rejected the Congress leader’s allegations as “baseless, shameful and mala fide”.

Cong will support NDA govt in fight against corruption; note ban was not against black money, but the poor of India: Rahul.

The question is whether the PM has indulged in corruption; you can make fun of me, but reply to my questions: Rahul. –PTI