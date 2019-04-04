When Ali met Phelps Actor Ali Fazal says meeting the most successful and most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps in Mumbai was a huge fanboy moment for him. The two even exchanged fitness tips. Ali,...

Ira dating Mishaal? Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and music composer Mishaal Kirpalani have sparked dating rumours. Going by a series of photographs posted by Ira on Instagram, it seems like the...

Taapsee and pole dancing Actress Taapsee Pannu says she wants to learn pole dancing from her Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. She said this on talk show Feet up with the Stars Season 2,...

Vibrant Goa roadshow to be held in San Francisco VIDYA SETHURAMAN India Post News Service FREMONT, California: A roadshow on Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 (VG GES 2019) will be held in San Francisco on April 7...

Fremont Hindu Temple’s former priest remembered FREMONT, California: An event to remember Pandit Damodar Shastri, who served as the priest since the foundation of Fremont Hindu Temple in 1983 and who passed away in 2013 after...

Colorful stories and dance dramas in 11th Natya Festival India Post News Service ST. LOUIS: St. Louis’s most popular ethnic Indian dance festival, American Natya Festival, will be held from April 19 to 21 2019 in the Clayton High...

Oddities…in couples ARCHANA ASTHANA Couples can be at odds… with each other, with the world, sometimes even with themselves. Situations construed as “odd” in 1965 consisted of two friends with diametrically opposite...

Bharathi Teerth celebrates World Water Day DAVE VASUDEVAN Chicago: Bharathi Theertha, a non-profit organization in Naperville, a south side suburb of Chicago, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Naperville and the Center for Transformation of...

Ustad Nishat Khan performs in MITHAS’s first event of 2019 GEETHA PATIL CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: MIT Heritage of the Arts of South Asia, (MITHAS), Cambridge launched its 2019 Spring Season with the first program by a Hindustani sitar maestro Ustad Nishat...