Where should you go for an MBA?
For many years and multitudes of reasons, the US has been the go to place to do an MBA. Fifty-one of the top 100 business schools ranked by the financial times are from the US, possibility of earning of high salary with average salary of $85,000 in the US, gaining international work experience, and opportunity to network with some of the brightest minds from across the globe.
The 2018 GMAC application trend report shows application decline in business graduate programs in the US and a slight increase in applications in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and Canada. The increase in application demand in the Europe and Canada is driven by international demand and in the Asia-Pacific because of the domestic demand. For instance, Insead’s 2018 MBA batch consists of 94 nationalities with more than 90% of the students from outside of France.
The decline in the US is largely due to the lack of appropriate duration to find a job post studies and also difficulty in processing the H1-B visa. This is where Canada’s friendlier immigration rules give them an edge over MBAs from the US. Apart from the reputation, ranking, and cost of the university, students when choosing an MBA program are also interested in the ROI that the MBA can offer.
European and Canadian universities have received more applications from international students in 2018 compared to 2017. The attractiveness of European MBA is largely due to affordability of university fees and lower cost of living when compared to the US.
What is interesting to note is that even though there is no significant difference in MBA applications from last year, there has been a steady incline in Part-time lockstep MBA and Online MBA, told Advisor from JCU Online University.
So where should you go for an MBA, largely depends on your goal. If you wish to work in finance or consulting, top cities like the New York, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Sydney, Toronto become more desirable. The Financial times in their Global Rankings for MBA rankings for 2019 calculate ‘value for money’ rank which is based on the salary earned by the alumni today, duration of the course, fees and other costs including the opportunity cost.
|Value for money rank
|School name
|Country
|Weighted salary (US$)
|1
|University of Florida: Warrington
|US
|121000
|2
|Durham University Business School
|UK
|120556
|3
|University of Cambridge: Judge
|UK
|163508
|4
|Melbourne Business School
|Australia
|118959
|5
|University of Oxford: Saïd
|UK
|161443
|6
|Insead
|France / Singapore
|179661
|7
|Brigham Young University: Marriott
|US
|129469
|8
|Pennsylvania State University: Smeal
|US
|124220
|9
|Warwick Business School
|UK
|118406
|10
|University College Dublin: Smurfit
|Ireland
|116872
|11
|Mannheim Business School
|Germany
|116103
|12
|Texas A & M University: Mays
|US
|117042
|13
|ESMT Berlin
|Germany
|110082
|14
|IMD Business School
|Switzerland
|151944
|15
|University of St Gallen
|Switzerland
|124527
|16
|Sungkyunkwan University GSB
|South Korea
|131166
|17
|Lancaster University Management School
|UK
|94496
|18
|Cranfield School of Management
|UK
|124086
|19
|University of Texas at Dallas: Jindal
|US
|99536
|20
|SDA Bocconi
|Italy
|130628