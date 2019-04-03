Something went wrong with the connection!

Where should you go for an MBA?

April 03
16:01 2019
Where should you go for an MBAFor many years and multitudes of reasons, the US has been the go to place to do an MBA. Fifty-one of the top 100 business schools ranked by the financial times are from the US, possibility of earning of high salary with average salary of $85,000 in the US, gaining international work experience, and opportunity to network with some of the brightest minds from across the globe.

The 2018 GMAC application trend report shows application decline in business graduate programs in the US and a slight increase in applications in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and Canada. The increase in application demand in the Europe and Canada is driven by international demand and in the Asia-Pacific because of the domestic demand. For instance, Insead’s 2018 MBA batch consists of 94 nationalities with more than 90% of the students from outside of France.

The decline in the US is largely due to the lack of appropriate duration to find a job post studies and also difficulty in processing the H1-B visa. This is where Canada’s friendlier immigration rules give them an edge over MBAs from the US. Apart from the reputation, ranking, and cost of the university, students when choosing an MBA program are also interested in the ROI that the MBA can offer.

European and Canadian universities have received more applications from international students in 2018 compared to 2017. The attractiveness of European MBA is largely due to affordability of university fees and lower cost of living when compared to the US.

Also read: The True Cost of MBA of Top tier Universities in Europe

What is interesting to note is that even though there is no significant difference in MBA applications from last year, there has been a steady incline in Part-time lockstep MBA and Online MBA, told Advisor from JCU Online University.

So where should you go for an MBA, largely depends on your goal. If you wish to work in finance or consulting, top cities like the New York, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Sydney, Toronto become more desirable. The Financial times in their Global Rankings for MBA rankings for 2019 calculate ‘value for money’ rank which is based on the salary earned by the alumni today, duration of the course, fees and other costs including the opportunity cost.

 

Value for money rank School name Country Weighted salary (US$)
1 University of Florida: Warrington US 121000
2 Durham University Business School UK 120556
3 University of Cambridge: Judge UK 163508
4 Melbourne Business School Australia 118959
5 University of Oxford: Saïd UK 161443
6 Insead France / Singapore 179661
7 Brigham Young University: Marriott US 129469
8 Pennsylvania State University: Smeal US 124220
9 Warwick Business School UK 118406
10 University College Dublin: Smurfit Ireland 116872
11 Mannheim Business School Germany 116103
12 Texas A & M University: Mays US 117042
13 ESMT Berlin Germany 110082
14 IMD Business School Switzerland 151944
15 University of St Gallen Switzerland 124527
16 Sungkyunkwan University GSB South Korea 131166
17 Lancaster University Management School UK 94496
18 Cranfield School of Management UK 124086
19 University of Texas at Dallas: Jindal US 99536
20 SDA Bocconi Italy 130628

 

 

