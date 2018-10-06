White US cop convicted for shooting dead black teen

CHICAGO: A white Chicago police officer was found guilty of murder Friday for fatally shooting a black teen, in a politically fraught case that left the city bracing for its outcome.

Jason Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014, in an encounter captured on police video that outraged many in the Midwestern city, and led to months of protests and political upheaval.

The 12-person jury reached a verdict just one day after beginning deliberations, choosing to convict him of a lesser second-degree charge, instead of first-degree murder.

He was also convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, and acquitted of one count of official misconduct. AFP

