WIFF to focus on women-oriented short films in fourth edition

NEW DELHI: A number of short films, mostly based on the theme of women empowerment, from several countries, including India will be showcased here as part of a three-day international festival. A total of 30 movies will be screened during the fourth Whatashort Independent International Film Festival (WIIFF), which started today at the Instituto Cervantes

Besides, India, the entries have come from Spain, Mexico, Taiwan, Tunisia, Brazil, the UK, Iran, Germany, Singapore and Turkey, according to organizers.

“This year the film festival will focus on women-oriented content to promote gender equality and women empowerment,” said a member of The Social House, a creative platform which has collaborated with Whatashort team for the festival. Some of the Indian films that will be screened at the event are “Veil done”, “Women of Varanasi” and “Palayan”.

Iranian film “Foot Writing”, directed by Saadatali Saeidpoor, will also be screened at the festival, Brazil is the only nation from which two movies — “Caged” and “Blood, Earth, Milk, Water & Blood” – have been selected, and will be screening on the second day of the fest. Ravi Solanky, director of WIIFF, said he had founded Whatashort festival in 2015 with a vision to revolutionize the short film industry in India.

“This festival will bring amazing short films from different parts of the world under one umbrella and build a community for short filmmakers. The festival also provides a chance to filmmakers to interact directly with their audience and share the idea, story or journey behind their film,” he said. The festival will also feature panel discussions, cultural performances and talks. PTI

Comments

comments