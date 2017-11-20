Will Smith coming to Mumbai for ‘Bright’ India premiere

MUMBAI: Hollywood megastar Will Smith is set to visit Mumbai in December for the India premiere of his film “Bright” and is bringing co-stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace along with him.

Director David Ayer will also join Smith in Mumbai for the promotions of the Netflix action thriller on December 18, a statement from the streaming service read.

Netflix has planned a “Bright” style stage performance, red carpet and fan premiere at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel days before the movie’s premiere, which is open to fans.

The movie, directed by Ayer of “Suicide Squad” fame, is set in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles.

The film, which will be launched for Netflix members around the world on December 22, is about two LAPD officers, played by Smith and Edgerton, who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality LA safe from a sinister, dark underworld.-PTI

