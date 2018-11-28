PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor KARTARPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak...

Kartarpur corridor is anchored in hope, goodwill: Puri AMRITSAR/CHANDIGARH: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who represented the Indian government at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, said Wednesday the corridor was anchored in hope and goodwill...

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations kicks off in US Capitol WASHINGTON: Top US lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans kicked off the year-long 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi at the US Capitol paying glowing tributes to the apostle of peace, with...

LeT terrorist involved in Shujaat Bukhari’s assassination killed in J-K SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jhutt, who was wanted in connection with the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and had escaped from custody in February, was killed in an encounter in Jammu...

Will tell Pak to take LeT terrorist’s body: J-K DGP SRINAGAR: LeT terrorist Naveed Jhutt, who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday, was a Pakistani national, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said, adding that they will write to the...

No talks, not to participate in SAARC unless Pak stops terror: Swaraj HYDERABAD: There will be no dialogue with Pakistan unless it desists from terrorist activities against India, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj declared Wednesday, in a rebuff to Pakistan a day after...

Rajasthan polls: In BJP vs Cong fight, a third front takes shape DANTA RAMGARH (Rajasthan): As the BJP and the Congress slug it out in the battle for Rajasthan, a third-front of seven parties is taking shape with its chief ministerial face and...

Countdown begins for launch of PSLV-C43 BENGALURU: The 28-hour countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite HysISalong with 30 satellites from eight countries on board ISRO’s trusted workhorse PSLV-C43 began at 5.58 AM on Wednesday. The...

CM releases commemorative postage stamps on Hockey World Cup BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday released commemorative postage stamps on Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. The stamps aim at commemorating the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in...