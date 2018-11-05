Something went wrong with the connection!

Will try to create atmosphere for holding talks with stakeholders in Kashmir: J-K Guv

November 05
16:51 2018
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said Monday that the state administration will try to create an atmosphere for holding talks with stakeholders in the next four to six months.
The governor said biometric details of Rohingya refugees in the Jammu region will be collected within two months.
“I carry a mandate of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to reach out to the people, make yourself available to them, do their work, ensure development of the state and create an atmosphere in which talks can be held,” Malik told reporters at a press conference here.

“If you (media) will give us for four to six months, we will try to create an atmosphere in which talks can be held,” he said.
He claimed that stone-pelting and militancy-related incidents have come down in the state.
“Stone-pelting and militancy-related incidents have stopped. The civic polls were also held peacefully. Our policy is bringing us good results,” he said.
Asked whether he had failed to bring two regional political parties – the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – on board for participating in the civic polls, he said they have realized their mistake and will be taking part in the panchayat polls. PTI

