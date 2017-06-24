Will use artificial intelligence to block terrorists online: Facebook

With terrorism at its peak around the globe, a lot of terror-related content has been found online. Playing a major role in social media, Facebook recently announced its new concept of using automated and human-powered efforts to find and take down extremists’ posts. Along with that, it will also evolve data-sharing systems across its family of social media and messaging apps.

“Making Facebook a hostile place for terrorists is really important to us,” said the head of global policy management of Facebook, Monika Bickert.

The social media platform had earlier declared that it would be increasing its community operations team by 3000, in order to take care of posts about bullying, hate speech and terrorism.

Another important announcement has been made that Facebook will be using artificial intelligence to flag out all the extremists’ posts. The process will be carried out through image matching, which will help to block these posts from being posted again. –News Source

