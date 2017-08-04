Wladimir Klitschko retires from boxing

Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing, ending every hope of a rematch with Anthony Joshua. Their last fight was back in April and the rematch was going to take place on 11th November, but the Ukrainian boxer has now decided to end his 21 years old career.

According to the statement given by him, he said, “I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium. As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.”

“I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I’m very thankful for this. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me, especially my family, my team and my many fans.” –News Source

