Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Woke up CMs of Gujarat and Assam, will rouse sleeping PM too: Rahul

Woke up CMs of Gujarat and Assam, will rouse sleeping PM too: Rahul
December 19
16:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said his party had managed to wake up the chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat to grant farm loan waivers and will rouse a sleeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.
Gandhi’s comment came a day after he said he would not let Modi sleep till a loan waiver is given to all farmers.
The Congress party has managed to wake the CMs of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too, Gandhi said on Twitter.
The Congress president has moved quickly to take credit for any potential farm loan waiver the government may plan ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
There are reports the Modi-led BJP dispensation is mulling major relief for farmers but the contours of such relief are not yet known.
Gandhi has been championing the cause of farm loan waivers though he recently said in a press conference that they were not permanent solutions to the farming crisis and technological advances in agriculture in consultation with farmers were needed.

All Congress governments have been promising farm loan waivers within 10 days of coming to power.
Punjab offered one followed by Karnataka which is yet to ensure the real benefits of waivers reach farmers.
Now, the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh governments have also declared waivers.
We said our governments will waive loans in 10 days. In MP and Chhattisgarh, it has taken less than six hours, Gandhi said on Tuesday.
He also said if Modi doesn’t grant a waiver on farm loans, his party will make the promise in its 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto.
On Tuesday, the BJP government in Assam announced the approval of Rs 600 crore farm loan waivers, which it said will benefit around eight lakh farmers of the state.
The same day, the party’s government in Gujarat announced a complete waiver of Rs 625 crore in unpaid electricity bills, under its one-time settlement scheme for over six lakh people living in rural parts of the state. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will PM Narendra Modi now show some humility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.