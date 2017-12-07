Woman gets additional toilet at home after police intervention

HARDA, MP: A woman’s demand from her in-laws for an additional toilet at home for their joint family of 17 members was not paid any heed, until she decided to take up the matter with police.

She is now happy that police’s intervention has resulted in the construction of a new toilet at their home in the city, an official said today.

The woman filed a police complaint last month against her in-laws after constantly facing the problem of having to share one toilet with 16 other family members at their residence, Harda police station incharge Pankaj Tyagi said.

“We received a complaint from the woman last month that she was being beaten up by her in-laws. After an inquiry, it was found that her demand for construction of another toilet at home was the reason behind the dispute,” he said.

He said the joint family has 17 members and one toilet was inadequate for them.

“There were regular disputes as the woman, who got married two years ago, was demanding the construction of another toilet but her in-laws turned a deaf ear to her constant pleas,” he said.

Following the woman’s complaint, the police tried to sort out the issue by talking to her family members.

“We spoke to her in-laws after which they agreed to get another toilet constructed at home. The police also extended financial help for it to the family. The newly constructed toilet was handed over to the family yesterday,” Tyagi said.

Expressing happiness at the issue getting resolved, the woman’s mother-in-law said, “We are happy that the dispute is over now. This has saved our family.” -PTI

