Woman killed in cross-firing during militant attack on Army camp

October 20
10:37 2018
SRINAGAR: A woman was killed on Friday night in the cross-firing between militants and security forces as the ultras attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
“There was a UBGL attack followed by firing at the army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama,” a police official said.
He said the security forces returned fire, triggering a brief gun battle in which a woman, identified as Firdausa, was injured.
She was rushed to a local hospital but the doctors declared her dead on arrival, he added.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants, the police official said. PTI

