Women are taking over the world: Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Women are at the forefront in every field and will soon rule the world, believes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, calling it a much needed change.

The 75-year-old actor, who is currently shooting in Thailand for his forthcoming film “Thugs of Hindostan”, said he admires the way female crew members take the charge on the sets.

“Serenity not just in the woods and the skies above, but on the work place as well, a serenity of a different kind. A kind that exudes diligence and sincerity, speed of compliance, organizing mastery, orderly management and professional diligence.

“And it all comes from the ladies working on set. An entire bunch of them, running about fulfilling commands, organizing production needs and assuring the unit of the efficiency of their work. Simply admirable and heartening to observe,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The actor said that soon women will rule the world.

“A time when the only ladies on set was the heroine and her mother, this change in scenario is quite remarkable. The women are taking over the world. This is not just vacant banter. It is indeed factual, they shall, in time and that time is not too far away,” he added.-PTI

