Women beautiful in every age and phase of their lives: Kareena Kapoor Khan

NEW DELHI: From size zero to her pregnancy weight, Kareena Kapoor Khan has gracefully “embraced” her body type as the actor believes beauty of women cannot be measured in terms of age or pounds.

The 37-year-old Bollywood diva, who took a break from the silver screen during her pregnancy and confidently carried her post baby body following son Taimur’s birth, says she has loved herself in every phase of her life.

“I am a fit girl. I have always been into fitness. It is not like I have suddenly started working out. I believe in embracing body in every form. I carried my pregnancy and my weight as well as I is doing now. I have always believed that women are beautiful in every age and phase of their lives.

“It is important for people to love themselves the way they are. You should be happy with what you want and your body. I did a size zero thing, but it was for a role. In ‘Don’, people said I am overweight. I am always happy with the way I am looking. Fitness is something you focus on to be healthy and active,” Kareena told PTI.

Fitting in a conventional heroine body mould may not be a concern for Kareena, but the actor says choosing films which show her growth as a performer is.

“It gets a little tough to maintain the graph as it is not possible to get right parts always. But I choose films which I find interesting. The story has to have something different. The character I am doing has to have some depth.

“I have done those big box office films and I am very proud of them also. I am as proud of being a part of ‘Singham’ or ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as I am of ‘Ki & Ka’ or ‘Udta Punjab’ as they are all part of my film repertoire. My choices should define my evolution as an actor. That is my sole aim. I want to grow with each film I do,” she says.

They are constantly in the limelight as a film family, which Kareena finds taxing at times. The actor says it is important for her and husband Saif Ali Khan to take a break from the continuous media glare.

“The whole limelight gets taxing at times. There are times when I just feel like going away from it all. I travel when I want peace and want to move around freely. I love to do that. And probably this is one of the reasons I am not on social media.” PTI

