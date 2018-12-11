Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December Aries (21 March – 20 April) You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however...
  • Barmer, Rajasthan Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the...
  • Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a...
  • Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds NEW DELHI: In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the...
  • Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here. Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing...
  • ‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was...
  • Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit....
  • Statue of Unity likely to boost Guj tourism PANAJI: The ‘Statue of Unity’ dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is likely to propel the tourism growth of Gujarat, an official here said. The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is...
  • SpiceJet to launch 8 flights from Hyderabad MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year. The Gurugram-based airline will also...
  • Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings...
  

‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea

‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea
December 11
16:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was born thanks to a Bollywood film, a top official of the area’s civic body has said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is building the park, spread over five acres at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near Sarai Kale Khan.

“In Bollywood film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, Kota’s Wonders of the World Park has been featured. We saw the scene and it triggered an idea. So, we sent a team to Kota to examine it, so as to replicate it,” South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel told reporters.

Goel earlier presented the SDMC’s budget for 2019-20, and in his speech also mentioned about the park project.

“About 90 tonnes of industrial and other kinds of waste would be required, which has been collected from different departments of the SDMC. It will be another great sightseeing place for people in Delhi,” he said.

However, the original idea was to get the replica of the seven wonders of the world, built with “brick and mortar.”But, the idea germinated after we saw the movie, so one can say it was a filmy idea,” he said with a smile.

The seven wonders are – Great Pyramid of Giza (Egypt), Eiffel Tower (Paris), Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy), Statue of Liberty (the US), Christ the Redeemer (Brazil), Colossuem (Italy) and Taj Mahal (India).

The waste-to-art project is likely to be completed by January, he said.

The seven wonders park in Rajastan’s Kota is built on the banks of Kishore Sagar Lake, a popular tourist destination. However, the replicas at the park there are not made of waste. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December Aries (21 March – 20 April) You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however...
  • Barmer, Rajasthan Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the...
  • Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a...
  • Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds NEW DELHI: In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the...
  • Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here. Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing...
  • ‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was...
  • Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit....
  • Statue of Unity likely to boost Guj tourism PANAJI: The ‘Statue of Unity’ dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is likely to propel the tourism growth of Gujarat, an official here said. The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is...
  • SpiceJet to launch 8 flights from Hyderabad MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year. The Gurugram-based airline will also...
  • Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.