World’s heaviest woman undergoes surgery for obesity in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Eman Ahmed, the world’s heaviest woman with a weight of 500 kg, has undergone a surgery at a hospital here after she was flown from Egypt for treatment last month.

A team of doctors at Saifee hospital performed a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy on Eman on March 7, the hospital said in statement today.

The 36-year-old is now on oral fluids diet and is accepting them well.

The medical team treating her will make efforts to cure all her associated medical problems, and get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible, the hospital said.

She is now in post-operative care, it said.

Before being brought to Mumbai in a specially chartered flight, Eman was confined to her bed and had not moved out of her house for the last 25 years.

After landing here, she was lifted, along with the bed on which she laid while travelling, with the help of a crane and taken to the hospital. The bed was made especially for her travel.

Eman is currently under the care of city-based bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala and his team.–PTI