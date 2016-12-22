Would love to experience Indian culture: Lawrence, Pratt?

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt say they are keen to visit India and “would love to” experience the country’s culture.

“Let’s do it,” Lawrence, the world’s highest paid actress, said in an interview to PTI here when asked if she and Pratt have any plans to visit India.

“I would love to. It’s really vast and I would love to experience it,” Lawrence said.

Pratt, who stars with Lawrence in Columbia Pictures’ sci-fi action-thriller “Passengers”, too sounded excited on the prospect of visiting India.

“I would love to go to India. I think that’s our next vacation. I want to go and check it out. It’s such a huge, huge nation, so many people, such a beautiful place,” he said in the interview.

Pratt said he loves the movies that have come out of India.

“I feel like I have gotten glimpses into India but I haven’t been able to get there. So I would like to go.”

The actor said he hopes his visit to India will be for vacation and not for work.

“If we came there to promote (a movie), that will be one thing but when you are on work you never get to experience any of the culture. So probably it will be vacation,” he added.

“Passengers”, which released in the US today and will hit Indian theatres on January 6 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is about two strangers Jim and Aurora, who are on a 120-year journey to another planet on a technologically – advanced “cruise-liner” style space ship when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early.

Jim and Aurora are forced to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction as the ship teeters on the brink of collapse, jeopardizing the lives of the several thousand passengers traveling from Earth on the spaceship to the distant planet for starting a new life.

The movie also stars Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who plays “Arthur”, a robotic bartender on board the ship.

On the thought of being alone and traveling to another planet, Lawrence said getting there “would be amazing” and will be the “adventure of a lifetime” but by the “time you get there, everybody you have ever known or loved is dead, so it’s definitely a commitment.” PTI YAS

“Passengers” employs cutting-edge technology to produce stunning special effects as it chronicles the lives of Lawrence and Pratt on the spaceship.

One of the most stunning visuals come when the gravity on the ship fails and Jim and Aurora find themselves weightless.

Aurora is in a swimming pool when the gravity fails and she is trapped in the huge ball of water as it starts surging upwards.

On shooting the swimming pool scene when the gravity fails, Lawrence said, “I have never seen anything like that in a movie before so I was excited and nervous to shoot it. But it was tough work. It was a week in water and doing tank work but it was definitely worth it.”

Pratt said the way technology is being used to make and see movies is both “exciting and challenging”.

“In terms of making the movies, the technologies that are now out that are really mind blowing. Every movie I do, it seems like there is a new filming apparatus… that are creating the most dynamic physical shots that you could have never accomplished before” with simpler technologies.

He added that the flip side to technology that is “scary” is when “everything you say is written in stone. You are human and make little mistakes and that can resonate around the world in less than 10 minutes. Millions and millions of people can hear if you say something wrong or screw up, so the pressure is on.” –PTI