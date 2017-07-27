Yahoo grant for Better India project

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Overseas Volunteers for Better India (OVBI) received a grant of $100,000 for rural water rejuvenation and toilets in Halgara region of Latur District in Maharashtra on July 21 at Yahoo Headquarters. The function was conducted at the offices of Silicon Valley Foundation in Mountain View with over 150 participant and senior Yahoo management.

These funds along with Self help from the villagers in areas and NRI contribution from the Bay Area as well as funding from the Indian village schemes will provide ground water to 28 villages with 30,000 people and 3000 toilets; doubling the income and making these villages ODF ( Open Defecation Free).

Water is a basic necessity of all beings on this planet – as much as air to breathe. 54% of India faces a water crisis. 46 farmers commit suicide every day. 60% of India still defecates in the open

There is severe drinking water shortage, widespread unemployment, farmer suicides and extremely poor sanitation.

Project Water Is Life aids river rejuvenation, water conservation and village well-being initiatives in rural India. OVBI in partnership with The Art of Living acts as the “glue agency’, supplementing Government efforts

Overseas Volunteer for a Better India (OVBI) launched in May 2013, is driven by a group of inspired NRIs ready to support initiatives in India and tackle issues the Indian community faces in the U.S. On February 3, 2013, more than 100,000 concerned citizens united at Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi in response to rampant corruption, violence towards women, suicides and water shortages. On that day, in unison the group pledged to give 1 hour a day for the nation and to inspire millions of others to do so. And Volunteer for a Better India was born.

India Post News Service

