Yoga classes by Church of Millbury

MILLBURY MA: The First Congregational Church of Millbury, an affiliate of United Church of Christ in Millbury (Massachusetts), has announced hosting yoga classes.

Millbury First Church, whose history goes back to 1747, and which calls itself “friendly church on the hill”, is hosting weekly class on Fridays from January 20 to February 24, 2017 for all levels of mat and chair yoga and accessible to all levels of fitness by certified yoga instructor Carol Dearborn. The classes, whose proceeds will benefit the Church, are structured to make one feel revitalized in body and mind, according to reports.

Church website states: “Events during the week such as yoga, book studies, and our knitting group fill our community with spiritual food”. “We follow the teaching of Jesus Christ and worship God through traditional spiritual practices, education, mission, and ministry” it adds. Reverend Carol Reynolds is the Pastor.

Welcoming Millbury First Church for hosting yoga classes, Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism said that Yoga is a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization. Though introduced and nourished by Hinduism, Yoga is a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all.

According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply and get rid of stress. According to “2016 Yoga in America Study”, about 37 million Americans (which included many celebrities) now practice yoga; and yoga is strongly correlated with having a positive self image. Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Zed added.

India Post News Service