Yogi Adityanath to improve the poor condition of farmers

Varanasi: The UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has recently expressed his sorrow regarding the poor condition of farmers all over the country. He stated that the Centre is making efforts to double their income while the state government will open 20 new agricultural research centers.

“We all need to think about how to improve the poor condition of the farmers,” he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about them and the NDA government is making efforts to improve their living conditions,” he added.

While the farmers can make good use of the developed technology provided to them, the state government will open 20 ‘Krishi Vigyan Kendras’ and train the farmers. -PTI

