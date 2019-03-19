Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

You are making Canada proud: Trudeau to Lilly Singh

You are making Canada proud: Trudeau to Lilly Singh
March 19
16:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Canadian-born Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, on bagging a late night show of a major TV network and said the YouTube sensation is making Canada proud.

Trudeau tweeted March 17: “Congratulations Superwoman! You’re making Canada proud – and making us laugh along the way.”

To which, Singh replied: “Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting.”

Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network – a feat for a woman of colour.

She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s late night talk show. The show will be re-titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh and will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.

A Little Late will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other “signature elements”. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#WeWantChowkidar in the United States. NRI's stand up in support of @narendramodi ! Narendra Modi has again created… https://t.co/SYQG8IQ8Cz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2019, 10:00 am

A legendary Common man. You will always remain in our hearts. A true Indian national. We hope you lived longer to m… https://t.co/TWjLntEr7W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2019, 6:44 am

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 40 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchur… https://t.co/JBVntc77Hm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 15, 2019, 6:55 am

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.