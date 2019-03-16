Your Weekly Future: 16th to 23rd March

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit indicates that you shall enjoy excellent conjugal bliss, good harmony with spouse and understanding with your colleagues and seniors. Love life shall be perfect. Your pleasure seeking activities shall get multiplied. You shall be participating in the activities related to the creation of strategies for enhancing your income and increasing your influence. You shall be travelling extensively and your expenses are likely to increase.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The circumstances and situations in the beginning of the week shall help you to restore your drained energies and you are going to attain more recognition in the area of work. This week is good for earning more gains and strengthen the income source especially by the mid of the week. The day of 19th & 20th March are indicating more travel. The last two days of the week are excellent for enjoying more luxury and happiness. The only problem in this week shall be reduction in patience, courage and energies.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life. You shall be enjoying continuous favor of destiny, betterment in professional life as per expectations especially in the mid of the week which shall bring in some immediate gains. The support of spouse, children, father and partners shall be available especially at the time of financial burden. You are advised to be cautious on last two days of the week as it might spoil your state of mind and happiness.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

Planetary transit indicates few tensions on the very first day of the the week however; after that you shall be getting complete favor of destiny. You shall be rising at your native place. People shall support you for your good actions and intentions. The remaining part of the week indicates good luck and recognition in work area with tremendous public support. You shall do very well in competitive examinations. Admission in a reputed institute of higher education is possible.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

You are advised to be cautious about your health in this week. You shall concentrate more on the practice of occult, Yoga and meditation etc. Hidden financial gains are probable. You can get into deliberations regarding the settlement of paternal property. You might earn from speculation and lottery etc. too. Although you shall be facing obstacles in accomplishing your tasks however with the help of friends and partners most of your tasks shall be accomplished by the end of the week.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life but you shall be facing some mental tensions. Avoid getting into argument with people otherwise the domestic atmosphere might get affected very badly. The confidence might get affected because of some mental stress. The favor of destiny shall be available especially in the mid of the week. Marital happiness shall be at its peak. The day of 19th evening, 20th & 21st March are not good for decision making and happiness. 22nd and 23rd March are good for everything.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

You shall be successful in all types of competitions and educational activities. You shall be getting excellent favor of destiny. The beginning of the week shall be excellent for your happiness from children. You shall be engaged in entertainment related activities. Love life shall get improved. Your consultation work shall win outstanding appreciation for you. The last two days of the week are inauspicious for decision making and starting any new task.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

This week shall be full of luxuries, pleasure, travelling, conjugal bliss, domestic happiness and excellent love life. You would remain busy in settling some domestic issues and children related matters in the beginning of the week and if pursuing studies then this week shall be better as compared to the previous one. You are advised to avoid getting into arguments with family members. The health of mother shall improve. The last days of the week are favorable for travel and recreational activities.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

The planetary transit in the beginning of the week is indicating restoration of peace and confidence but you need to control your aggression. On 17th & 18th you can expect to earn more gains with the support of family members. The first half of the week is best for finance, family and social activities whereas the second half shall be good for domestic happiness & recreational activities. You shall see increase in income. There can remain some arguments with spouse and the time period is average for partnership.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

In this week lot of energies might get drained. Your expenses shall be uncontrolled however you shall spend quality time with your family members, friends and relatives in this week. Instead of making investment it shall be better to focus on planning and developing connections with political people. The uncontrolled expenses shall be your main concern and it would be very difficult to keep the things moving however keeping your patience intact shall help you a lot. Keep your patience intact.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

You might remain slightly disturbed in the beginning of the week however from 17th onwards you shall obtain excellent results in all areas like administrative activities, restoration of mental peace, reputation, immunity and happiness. Health shall improve. You would be able to spend quality time with family, friends and relatives. Your brightness and success is shining at work place. You shall be getting happiness from children. Speculative activities shall bring in gains.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week shall be good to earn sudden financial gains but the expenses shall increase on 17th and 18th February whereas you can expect restoration of peace in the latter part of the week. In the mid of the week you shall be attaining great success in activating your hidden potential and resources. Occult powers shall increase which would eventually help to bring stability in professional life. You are advised to take interest in research work.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

