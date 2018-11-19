Your Weekly Future: 16th to 23rd November

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The beginning of the week indicates excellent compatibility, attachment and bonding with spouse. The whole week shall go well in terms of marital bliss, association with good people and earning gains from partner. The day of 18th and 19th November won’t be good for your happiness, state of mind and physical fitness. You should not take any important decision during these two days. You shall go on a journey in the latter half of the week and this shall revitalize your working efficiency.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The tensions of personnel relations shall continue to chase you in this week too. You are advised to look after your health as the time period is not very auspicious for your immunity, general happiness and health. You might lose your peace of mind and for that reason you are advised to spend maximum times in retaining positive energies and eliminating negative energies with the regular practice of Yoga, prayers and exercise. Avoid getting into arguments completely. Work area shall remain excellent in this week.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The beginning of the week shall be absolutely good for your education, love life & children. You shall do very well if you are associated with some kind of consultation work. The current week is average for your domestic happiness and family life however love life shall remain absolutely perfect. Be cautious while communicating with family members. There is possibility of sudden eruption of argument with spouse on 20th and 21st November. The last two days are bad for health, happiness and decision making.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The beginning of the week shall be excellent for domestic happiness, state of mind and the attainment of parental support. You shall see contentment on the faces of all in the family. Love relation shall remain average however you shall continue to feel that people around you consider you a magnet. The last two days of the week will be creating a hope of getting into a new lucrative partnership and the relationship with spouse shall also get improved.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The beginning of the week indicates financial gains and you shall be able to give some time to family & because of lots of activities going on in the family you shall find yourself active and aggressive. It would be better to remain cool, calm and composed. The social life shall be excellent this week and you would be able to create an image of a decent and responsible person in society. Think big as the end of this week marks the beginning of creation of new effective ideas.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The beginning of the week indicates happier association with family members. You shall be able to earn more gains with the support of family members and friends. You shall be spending some money on get together and parties too. There can be immense mental tension and some kind of pressure on you on 20th and 21st of November. Although you are shy by nature however your confidence and talent shall get full recognition because of your amiable and pleasing manners.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The beginning of the week shall be excellent for your confidence, courage, working efficiency, health and personality development. On 18th and 19th the support of family for betterment in work can be expected. In this support the influence of elder sibling is of key role. 20th and 21st November are good days to take interest in socializing whereas the state of mind shall remain disturbed slightly. Control unnecessary expenses. Keep your patience intact and do not lose temper.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In the initial two days of the week you shall have to go through lot of mental tensions as your expenses would go out of control. The next two days are giving strong indications of attainment of some good opportunity for improving your work area. On 20th and 21st you shall be busy in your family in some important and serious deliberations regarding reshaping the finances. By the weekend with some hopes of betterment and restoration of confidence you shall start meeting your friends and relatives.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

In the beginning of the week you shall be happy with the arrangement of funds as it shall provide some relief to settle debts. It appears that on 18th and 19th you shall pay of your previous bills or spend some money on some other activity. Mentally and emotionally you would remain disturbed therefore it is not the right time to take any important decision. Second half of the week shall be utilized to develop strategies for earning money quickly.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

You will get some good news for the betterment of your work area in the beginning of the week. Decent gains are indicated on 18 and 19 November. You shall go on a tour to some tourist place with all family members on 20th or 21st or might make such plans. The latter part of the week especially the last two days are indicating better understanding with spouse. Overall this shall be one of the best weeks for all fronts.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

This shall be one of the best weeks for work area and for getting the favor of superiors and for setting new standards for yourself and especially those people shall do better who are associated with medical or administrative activities. The beginning of the week indicates complete favor of destiny along with attainment of some impressive results by the mid of the week and the last two days of the week shall provide you an opportunity to relax and rest in a much better way.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

Although life appears to be full of some obstacles however it has become your habit from last few months to tolerate and enjoy the challenges and here in the beginning of this week your hidden talent shall show you a new way out for the rectification of your troubles and this time you are going to seek solace in meditation and prayers. You would emerge confident and perform better throughout the week and this week you shall be having solutions and strategies to fight all sorts of odds.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

