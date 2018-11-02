Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th November

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

Beginning of the week indicates the problems of mood swings for you. You shall have to keep your patience intact. From 3rd November the time period shall be excellent for all areas including restoration of peace of mind, personality development and association with family members, financial gains and improvement in your social activities. You shall be devising new plans for your growth in society. The week end shall prove excellent for the enhancement of your social reputation.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

In the beginning of the week especially on the 2nd and 3rd of November you are likely to suffer from tensions related to love life, education, health, stomach and children. Although these problems shall continue to chase throughout the week however few days shall be giving some relief also. In the latter part of the week the support of family members shall prove beneficial. You are advised to abstain from getting into any type of argument with family members.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

This week there is strong probability of disturbance in family life and the domestic environment and peace in the family shall also get affected. You need to take care of the health of all family members including you. You shall be spending some money on the decoration of house. There is a probability that some precious article might get stolen or damaged. You have to be more cautious about your health on 4th, 5th and 6th of November.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

This week you shall get great results on all fronts. You would act as capable go getters. You can expect great success in all competitive examinations. Your competitors shall be jealous of your performance and increasing potential. Your personnel, social and political influence would improve. Health shall remain perfect but you need to be extra cautious about your health and happiness in the last two days of the week.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The planetary transit indicates slow beginning of the week with very low confidence and stamina however from 2nd November the improvement in energy, efficiency, and destiny and work area shall fill you with great enthusiasm. You shall perform very well in all areas of life. The weekend indicates enough gains also and you would earn good money from some kind of business tour too. This week you are going to enhance your talent of resourcefulness too.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

This week is not auspicious for health and happiness. You are advised not to get into unnecessary argument with people because lack of anger management can become biggest issue this week. In the latter half of the week you shall surprise everyone around by showing unusual performance at work area. You would succeed in making more money with the help of your excellent financial management skills in this week.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

Health shall remain average in this week. You might go on a journey with your spouse. Marital bliss shall be at its maximum on 2nd and 3rd November. Conjugal bliss shall be absolutely satisfactory. The 4th and 5th November are indicating health related tensions. Your mood shall not remain good. You shall find yourself in low spirits. Don’t let yourself become victim of laziness. Don’t start any new task on these days. The last two days of the week are auspicious for your destiny.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

Finances might remain in bad shape. Expenses might go out of control however you shall succeed in creating new sources of income. Disputes and arguments in family are also indicated. The day of 4th and 5th November are auspicious for conjugal bliss and partnership opening. The last two days of the week are not favorable for your energies, efficiencies and starting of a new task. Some kind of disappointment is likely to intervene.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

The domestic happiness shall be average in the beginning of the week. The second and third November is favorable for education, love relation and happiness from children. You are likely to go on a journey in the mid of the week. The last two days of the week indicate that the hidden talent in you shall help you to enter into a beneficial partnership. In general this week shall be good for all areas except the tensions created by unnecessary journeys and expenses.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The benefits of research work, possibilities of hidden gains, working efficiency, social life, travelling, support of seniors shall be at its maximum in this week. The only set back is lack of focus however in spite of that you shall be making plans for the accumulation of money sincerely. On 2nd and 3rd November some tensions shall be there however the lively atmosphere at home and the support of mother would create the reasons of happiness. This week is best for making property related investments.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

Although you might have to suffer from the problem of lack of patience, tolerance and resistance in this week however the beginning of the week shall be better and from 2nd November you shall also start experiencing the favor of destiny. There is a possibility of getting some kind of injury etc so be cautious while travelling. You shall feel low energy wise however your jobs shall get accomplished as the resources created by your humane behavior shall help you overcome your difficulties.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

In the beginning of the week your love life shall be better as compared to the previous time but from 2nd January you shall start feeling low again as there shall remain obstacles on all fronts in this week. You shall start getting some appreciation because of the stability in work but the stress created because of your lagging behind in other areas of life can affect your performance at work therefore you are advised to keep your confidence intact.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

