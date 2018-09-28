Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th October

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

Although the previous mental tensions shall continue to chase you this month too however the continuous support of your spouse shall certainly make the things easier now. The first half of the week would prove to be good for devising plans for the expansion of work and improvement of health. You started working for the restoration of your immunity from the mid of last month and now you are fully confident and happy with the results that you are getting. The second half of the week shall be average.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

There shall be tremendous pressure on your mind this week however in spite of that you won’t be losing your confidence at all. Probably you are unnecessarily worried about your health. You are advised not to lose your patience and confidence. It would be better to concentrate on work only. Try to keep yourself cool on 6th and 7th of this week because these two can really go bad for your happiness. Pressure and mental tensions are likely to increase on these two days. Do meditation and Yoga daily.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

In the beginning of the week you shall be full of energy because of increased confidence, working efficiency and active social life. This whole week would prove to be the best for attaining the favor of destiny and brightness at work and because of that the family and finance related tensions shall go unnoticed. Although there might remain some kind of uncertainty in family matters however there won’t be any children elated trouble at all.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The first half of the week shall not be good for you at all. You are likely to lose your confidence and patience. You state of mind shall remain disturbed most of the times. You shall not only face such problems but your stomach would also remain upset. There shall be tensions related to children, education and relationship too however financial issues are not indicated at all. In the latter half of the week you shall succeed in getting quick solution for your troubles.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Initial three days of the week are excellent for marital bliss and for developing chances of gains from outer connections. The 4th and 5th of October are negative for health and happiness. Try to remain cool & composed otherwise the domestic atmosphere might get affected badly. You are advised to take care of the health of your mother. This week would not be a good time to take some decision about property. The last two days of the week are auspicious for everything.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

You shall get friendly with lot of new people. Your shyness won’t come in your way. You would be able to do well on all fronts and your bond with family members shall also get strengthened. The inflow of money is likely to increase. You are advised to look after your health as your this approach shall keep you tension free for sure. The mid of the week is especially good for your marital bliss and partnership whereas last two days of the week are not good for taking any important decision.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

From the beginning of the week you shall be getting signs of success at work. There shall be some ups and downs in family atmosphere with abrupt eruption of arguments however your balanced approach in handling the issues won’t let you get affected at all. Your confidence, energy, recognition, reputation and the ability to set a right goal for you would keep you at the top. You shall be feeling that everything is moving in your way as per your wishes. The support of spouse and partner shall also be amazing.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

Although your credibility as a professional might remain intact but you shall have to remain disturbed and frustrated as people would try to create an atmosphere of illusion around you. You shall have to remain cautious about your reputation. In the beginning of the week you might travel to participate in some social function. The mid of the week can be slightly more frustrating. The 4th & 5th October are giving strong indication of some ordinary worries regarding children. The last two days indicate more travelling again.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

Expenses would remain high. You might travel extensively. Try to put a check on expenses. There shall be improvement and significant increase in your spiritual activities. This week shall be excellent for your administrative activities and you would see significant progress in your work. Possibilities of travel, overseas gains and unnecessary expenses with sudden losses can also not be ruled out completely. The beginning of the week indicates some tension in the family which would continue to chase you till the end of the week.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The beginning of the week gives an indication of your becoming focused for the fulfillment of your aspirations. You would try to create a good bond with your family members but there are indications of getting into arguments with family members and in laws because of the lack of resistance. The beginning of the week is best time to do short time expansion or for making those investments for which you are likely to get return within few days.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

The first day of the week is below average for your happiness whereas from 2nd October onwards you shall be able to regain your confidence, patience and energy. Your competitive spirit shall be at its best in this week. You would emerge as leader and create more stability at work area. There are strong possibilities of earning recognition for your work. In the latter half of the week you shall be spending quality time with your family people and friends.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

You shall be suffering from lot of tensions from the beginning of the week. Your main tensions shall involve the continuous intervention of obstacles everywhere. You might suffer from difficulties in matters related to love, education or children. There can be some stomach related trouble. 2nd & 3rd, October shall be more negative dates for you. The 4th & 5th October shall be very average. The sixth and seventh October would refill you with life and vitality again with the support of family.

Note

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

