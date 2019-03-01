Your Weekly Future: 1st to 8th March

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

Initially you shall be concentrating on your education, health of children & mother. From 3rd March you shall plan to go on journeys to have good time with your life partner. You shall be spending on luxuries. Marital bliss shall be at its climax after the mid of the week. Your partnership venture shall be successful. You would get better favor of destiny. On last two days of the week you might remain slightly upset but remember it is transformation phase after which your energy level and confidence shall go up.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

This week is bringing good luck to you from the very beginning of it. The domestic happiness shall enhance. You shall be developing strategies for becoming successful in professional life. 3rd and 4th march is good for your studies, love life and progress of children. Your confidence & Immunity level shall be good and you shall work with focused approach. On 8th March a certain amount of peevishness is indicated which would result in some downfall in your day to day work energy.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

Your confidence level and social activities shall be at its peak in the beginning of the week. Your health shall also be good. You would be creating strategies for the development of your fate and personality and earn appreciation for your abilities as a good consultant. The latter half of the week is excellent for the progress of your children and there will be tremendous improvement not only in your pursuits of studies but also become a role model for your children.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

You shall be happy with your sweet bonding with family members in the beginning of the week but some health related trivial tensions are also indicated. The confidence and focus shall increase with the support of friends in the mid of the week. The domestic happiness shall remain good. In the latter half of the week you shall devise solid strategies for enhancing saving potential and inflow of money. Destiny shall favor you in doing well in competitive examinations.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The beginning of the week shall enhance your confidence and working efficiency. You would be spending good time with family and friends in the mid of the week. This week is not only excellent for social activities but your all energies shall also get channelized in attaining success in personality development, enhancement of confidence, working efficiency and partnership ventures. Last day of the week indicates some tensions in emotional relations, matters related to studies and your children.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The beginning of the week is not good for your happiness however there shall be great betterment from 3rd of March and the remaining part of the week is great for creating better solutions for fighting stress thereby generating big success in money making, inflow of money, saving potential, active social life with an increase in confidence and social influence. Although there might remain stress on mind however your mind shall be fully focused in activities related to work area & entertainment.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

This week is excellent for all areas of life. The 3rd and 4th March isn’t good for your happiness and peace of mind. There shall be an increase in your savings. Sudden improvement in work area shall help you impress everyone around. You shall work with balanced approach and in this week you shall be getting solutions for the rectification of tensions on domestic and work front. This weak shall be lucky weak for education, emotional relations, studies of children & compatibility with spouse.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The beginning of the week indicates betterment in destiny but there shall be some disturbance of mind too. The work area shall improve and the inflow of money shall get enhanced along with tremendous improvement in health, fitness and immunity in the mid of the week especially. On 6th and 7th March you shall have to put a check on your expenses. You shall be giving some money in charity also. Travelling is indicated. The last day of the week indicates restoration of energies and peace of mind.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

There would remain ups and downs in financial matters throughout the week. From 3rd March there would be tremendous increase in your domestic happiness. Your talent of resourcefulness shall bring in good news of inflow of money. After the mid of the week the work conditions shall be fully under control. From 3rd March you shall succeed in earning financial relief. The better dates of financial gains are 6th and 7th March. The state of mind shall remain disturbed on the last day of the week.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The beginning of this week is not auspicious for your happiness and state of mind. Do not take any important decision during initial two days. This time can be utilized for refining planning activities. From 3rd March you shall be focused about becoming more fashionable, amiable & sophisticated and eventually your social life shall become excellent. There shall be tremendous improvement in work area on 5th, 6th & 7th of this month. The last day of the week is best to win appreciation from your associates.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

You shall be getting good results in all areas of life including attaining favor of destiny, excellence in professional life with tremendous increase in income. This whole week shall be fulfilling in all aspects but there can be some disturbance on 3rd and 4th day of the week. 5th, 6th & 7th of March are excellent dates for attaining better favor of destiny, blessings of divine people and higher education. The last day shall bring in lot of appreciation for your work.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

In the beginning of the week there might remain little stress however from 3rd March everything shall be alright. There shall be tremendous improvement in your marital bliss and love life. The cooperation and support can be expected from spouse. The 6th & 7th are average dates for decision making however it shall be a great period for achieving something special in the area of occult. The last days of the week are showing the favor of destiny with the blessings of mentors.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

