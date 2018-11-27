Your Weekly Future: 24th to 30th November

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

In spite of average health conditions you shall be able to do your work perfectly and you can see more gains coming to you in the beginning of the week. You need to maintain your patience and confidence so that the domestic atmosphere doesn’t get affected. On 28th and 29th you need to control your anger, unnecessary traveling and expenses. Avoid the idea of going on a journey. On the last day of the week your state of mind shall be absolutely alright.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

You shall attain the blessings of some spiritual person in the beginning of the week or else you shall get an opportunity to meditate in a shrine. In the mid of the week you shall multiply the efforts to fight with the odd situations and eventually the improved work conditions shall bring in gains in spite of intervention of obstacles. The last day of the week is excellent for going on a journey to a famous, beautiful and popular place of pilgrimage.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The first day of the week is not good for health, state of mind and decision making. Avoid any important decision regarding financial matter essentially. The remaining part of the week is better for all areas as compared to previous week. By 29th you shall see some betterment in work too. The bold decisions made by you in this week won’t go in vain. Practically you shall find things easier in this week. The end of the week indicates increase in gains too.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The first half of the week is not good for health, happiness, decision making and social life. You might have to suffer suddenly from some weather borne health trouble which would be cured in the second half of the week. Your domestic happiness shall remain intact and the support of family can be expected. In the latter half of the week some religious ceremony might get organized at your home. The last day of the week shall be the best day of the week

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This week shall be good in the first half of it. You shall be able to develop good relations with everyone around and your adversaries shall also get compelled to support you. Your social life shall be perfect and your partner would be pleased to work with you. This time would be good for developing new associations. This is the time period to get benefited from potential partner. Marital bliss shall remain intact but you are advised to take care of your health on 28th and 29th of this week.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

Although you shall be able to earn excellent gains but there might remain lot of mental tensions on domestic front. There is probability of having difference of opinion with mother. You might have to remain worried about the health of mother. You are advised to be careful especially while driving. There can be few family feuds however you shall try to solve your troubles by the mid of the week but in the process lot of energy shall get drained.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

Planetary transit marks betterment in work area in the beginning of the week and therefore you shall be earning enough gains in the mid of this week whereas the day of 28th and 29th is giving strong indications of visiting some beautiful place of choice along with your lover/beloved. You are advised to keep your patience, resistance and energy intact. The last two days of the week are excellent for conjugal bliss. This week shall be full of love and happiness for you.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The first half of the week is excellent for your social activities and your cooperative attitude and charitable activities shall win recognition for you but in the latter half of the week you might remain worried about your children. Some other tension might affect your health badly. In nutshell this is going to go an average week for your happiness however it shall be auspicious to go out on a journey with your family to feel better

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

This also shall be one of the best week and the initial two days are indicating some hidden gains from family sources. The next two days till the mid of the week you making a special mark in society thereby making your presence felt. Your state of mind shall remain slightly disturbed in the last two days of the week however the time period isn’t bad to execute some planning in action. Administrative support shall come suddenly with the help of your social networking.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

This week shall be fulfilling in all respects as good results can be expected in all areas viz. health, reputation, money, family life, social relations, progress in work, attachment with parents and domestic happiness. The only negative thing in this month can be some obstacles in matters related to journey to a religious place. The day of 26th and 27th November shall be especially beneficial for family life. The next two days should be good for multiplying your efforts for the accomplishment of important tasks.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

You shall start with very low energy level in this week however improvement can be expected in terms of restoration of confidence on 26th and 27th of November. This time shall be good for your marital bliss as well. The last half of the week will be good for your family life. You can win the support of your seniors and the other best feature of this week shall be your excellent performance in any type of competition. You shall continue to do better than your adversaries.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week indicates some gains. On 26th and 27th there can be some injury, mental tension, disappointment, financial loss or some kind of infamy or sudden eruption of an argument or fight with spouse. The latter part of the week will balance some of the damages and therefore there shall be peace of mind during last days. The support of family shall be available during your difficult time.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

