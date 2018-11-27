Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Bare-chest stunts Varun Dhawan has been busy training for an action sequence which will be shot in the ongoing schedule of Abhishek Varman’s period drama ‘Kalank’ for which a huge set of...
  • Out in open Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are hitting the headlines of late for their alleged love affair. However, the two have not come out in open about it yet. But that...
  • Real trouble In 2015, Radhika Apte had shot for debutante filmmaker Pia Sukanya’s film, ‘Bombairiya’, which also features Ravi Kishan, Siddhanth Kapoor and Shilpa Shukla, among others, and sees her in the...
  • Army women Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of her movie ‘Uri’, says it will be a special film for her career. “With the way content is evolving and...
  • Content is King Rajkummar Rao, who has delivered some path-breaking performances since his Bollywood debut, says content is the new entertainment –  whether it is through the web, films or audio – and...
  • Bouncing back While she has always been appreciated for her acting chops, Chitrangada Singh’s recent releases — ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ and ‘Baazaar’ — didn’t fare well at the box office....
  • Your Weekly Future: 24th to 30th November Aries (21 March – 20 April) In spite of average health conditions you shall be able to do your work perfectly and you can see more gains coming to you...
  • US stands with India in its quest for justice for 26/11: Trump WASHINGTON: On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack, President Donald Trump Monday said that the United States stands with the people of India in their quest for justice....
  • Israel demands Pakistan ensure 26/11 perpetrators brought to justice TEL AVIV: Israel has asked Pakistan to “ensure full justice” to the 26/11 terror attack victims on the 10th anniversary of the carnage in Mumbai carried out by 10 terrorists...
  • Army capable of taking action whenever told: Army chief NEW DELHI: The Army is capable of taking action whenever told to do so, Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said, asserting that there will never be a situation where...
  

Your Weekly Future: 24th to 30th November

November 27
11:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

In spite of average health conditions you shall be able to do your work perfectly and you can see more gains coming to you in the beginning of the week. You need to maintain your patience and confidence so that the domestic atmosphere doesn’t get affected. On 28th and 29th you need to control your anger, unnecessary traveling and expenses. Avoid the idea of going on a journey. On the last day of the week your state of mind shall be absolutely alright.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

You shall attain the blessings of some spiritual person in the beginning of the week or else you shall get an opportunity to meditate in a shrine. In the mid of the week you shall multiply the efforts to fight with the odd situations and eventually the improved work conditions shall bring in gains in spite of intervention of obstacles. The last day of the week is excellent for going on a journey to a famous, beautiful and popular place of pilgrimage.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The first day of the week is not good for health, state of mind and decision making. Avoid any important decision regarding financial matter essentially. The remaining part of the week is better for all areas as compared to previous week. By 29th you shall see some betterment in work too. The bold decisions made by you in this week won’t go in vain. Practically you shall find things easier in this week. The end of the week indicates increase in gains too.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The first half of the week is not good for health, happiness, decision making and social life. You might have to suffer suddenly from some weather borne health trouble which would be cured in the second half of the week. Your domestic happiness shall remain intact and the support of family can be expected. In the latter half of the week some religious ceremony might get organized at your home. The last day of the week shall be the best day of the week

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This week shall be good in the first half of it. You shall be able to develop good relations with everyone around and your adversaries shall also get compelled to support you. Your social life shall be perfect and your partner would be pleased to work with you. This time would be good for developing new associations. This is the time period to get benefited from potential partner. Marital bliss shall remain intact but you are advised to take care of your health on 28th and 29th of this week.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

Although you shall be able to earn excellent gains but there might remain lot of mental tensions on domestic front. There is probability of having difference of opinion with mother. You might have to remain worried about the health of mother. You are advised to be careful especially while driving. There can be few family feuds however you shall try to solve your troubles by the mid of the week but in the process lot of energy shall get drained.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

Planetary transit marks betterment in work area in the beginning of the week and therefore you shall be earning enough gains in the mid of this week whereas the day of 28th and 29th is giving strong indications of visiting some beautiful place of choice along with your lover/beloved. You are advised to keep your patience, resistance and energy intact. The last two days of the week are excellent for conjugal bliss. This week shall be full of love and happiness for you.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The first half of the week is excellent for your social activities and your cooperative attitude and charitable activities shall win recognition for you but in the latter half of the week you might remain worried about your children. Some other tension might affect your health badly. In nutshell this is going to go an average week for your happiness however it shall be auspicious to go out on a journey with your family to feel better

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

This also shall be one of the best week and the initial two days are indicating some hidden gains from family sources. The next two days till the mid of the week you making a special mark in society thereby making your presence felt. Your state of mind shall remain slightly disturbed in the last two days of the week however the time period isn’t bad to execute some planning in action. Administrative support shall come suddenly with the help of your social networking.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

This week shall be fulfilling in all respects as good results can be expected in all areas viz. health, reputation, money, family life, social relations, progress in work, attachment with parents and domestic happiness. The only negative thing in this month can be some obstacles in matters related to journey to a religious place. The day of 26th and 27th November shall be especially beneficial for family life. The next two days should be good for multiplying your efforts for the accomplishment of important tasks.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

You shall start with very low energy level in this week however improvement can be expected in terms of restoration of confidence on 26th and 27th of November. This time shall be good for your marital bliss as well. The last half of the week will be good for your family life. You can win the support of your seniors and the other best feature of this week shall be your excellent performance in any type of competition. You shall continue to do better than your adversaries.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week indicates some gains. On 26th and 27th there can be some injury, mental tension, disappointment, financial loss or some kind of infamy or sudden eruption of an argument or fight with spouse. The latter part of the week will balance some of the damages and therefore there shall be peace of mind during last days. The support of family shall be available during your difficult time.

Note:

“Vaneet Sharma Felicitated and honored by then President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee”

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Bare-chest stunts Varun Dhawan has been busy training for an action sequence which will be shot in the ongoing schedule of Abhishek Varman’s period drama ‘Kalank’ for which a huge set of...
  • Out in open Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are hitting the headlines of late for their alleged love affair. However, the two have not come out in open about it yet. But that...
  • Real trouble In 2015, Radhika Apte had shot for debutante filmmaker Pia Sukanya’s film, ‘Bombairiya’, which also features Ravi Kishan, Siddhanth Kapoor and Shilpa Shukla, among others, and sees her in the...
  • Army women Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of her movie ‘Uri’, says it will be a special film for her career. “With the way content is evolving and...
  • Content is King Rajkummar Rao, who has delivered some path-breaking performances since his Bollywood debut, says content is the new entertainment –  whether it is through the web, films or audio – and...
  • Bouncing back While she has always been appreciated for her acting chops, Chitrangada Singh’s recent releases — ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ and ‘Baazaar’ — didn’t fare well at the box office....
  • Your Weekly Future: 24th to 30th November Aries (21 March – 20 April) In spite of average health conditions you shall be able to do your work perfectly and you can see more gains coming to you...
  • US stands with India in its quest for justice for 26/11: Trump WASHINGTON: On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack, President Donald Trump Monday said that the United States stands with the people of India in their quest for justice....
  • Israel demands Pakistan ensure 26/11 perpetrators brought to justice TEL AVIV: Israel has asked Pakistan to “ensure full justice” to the 26/11 terror attack victims on the 10th anniversary of the carnage in Mumbai carried out by 10 terrorists...
  • Army capable of taking action whenever told: Army chief NEW DELHI: The Army is capable of taking action whenever told to do so, Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said, asserting that there will never be a situation where...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.