Your Weekly Future: 24th to 31st August

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The beginning of the week is going to come up to your expectations in terms of getting auspicious results in areas like general happiness, partnership, love life, domestic atmosphere etc. and your spirits and enthusiasm shall be at its best whereas in the latter half of the week i.e. from 28th to 30th you shall lose your happiness, health and enthusiasm substantially. The last day of the week indicates restoration of your drained energies. On 31st of the week you shall be enjoying better favor of destiny.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The planetary transit in the first half of the week is showing that you would be spending most of your time in social activities, travelling, merry making, partying and shopping whereas the latter half of the week is promising good luck of enjoying association of those people who are lucky for your business and work area. The last day of the week is marking some sadness in life because of temporary separation from dear ones. The spirits and health shall be average.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The first half of the week is wonderful for love relations, family life; entertainment related activities and financial gains are also indicated. Children shall do better and those associated with consultation work shall be doing better. The latter half of the week is promising better performance of your in those activities in which your abilities shall be put to test. You might travel to attend some celebration in the house of your friends or relatives. The last day of the week shall be good for love and marital bliss.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The beginning of the week is wonderful for domestic happiness. People would be full of appreciation for your cheerful disposition. There shall be an atmosphere of love, laughter and harmony at home. Apart from this you can expect lot of growth in the betterment of your emotional relations. You might plan to take interest in speculative activities. You would be keen in studying something related to personality development by studying some spiritual literature.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The first half of the week is absolutely perfect for your family life and prosperity. Although expenses shall be high however the time period, energy & the money that you shall be spending on your family would keep you happier. You might go on a journey with your family member. Although there would remain some kind of tension and stress in the back of your mind however your attitude to keep yourself busy would certainly work for you. The latter half of the week shall be excellent for your social life.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

This full week is perfectly fine for all areas of life. Although you might continue to exhibit some carefree and careless attitude this week too however your abilities and management skills shall bring some reward to you this week. You would plan to visit some place of tourist attraction along with your friends, family and relatives this week. For sure there shall be an increase in the development of your destiny. Some good news from your children shall pour in. Financial gains are likely.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The beginning of the week is not auspicious for your general happiness. You might suffer from the problems of mood swings. Your expenses might remain uncontrolled. Your extra generous attitude this week might create financial scarcity. You will also go on journeys which might not prove very beneficial. In fact this is the best week to plan to go on pilgrimages. It would be better to drop the idea of taking any important decision this week. This time should be utilized in Yoga, meditation, breathing exercises & prayers.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In the first half of the week you shall get big relief from the stress and extra burden that you were going through from last few days. There shall be betterment and increase in gains and inflow of money whereas the latter half of the weak won’t be that favorable for starting and accomplishing any important tasks. Don’t trust people blindly and abstain from taking any decision in a hurry. You might suffer from some kind of sadness and a problem of mood swings.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

Your destiny’s better force and your reserve mental energy shall help you to cope with the stress which is chasing you from last few weeks. In the first half of the week you shall manage with the same spirit and go on fighting with the odds but the latter half shall be disappointing & you might go to the verge of giving up. We shall advise you to work with patience and better not to take any important decision regarding investment or other plan of action in this week.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

This week you are destined to get the support of your spouse, love mates and partners which would surely help you in upgrading your skills professionally and you would find yourself doing better at work area and by the end of the week you shall be earning more gains also and in these gains too there shall be tremendous support of your associates. It can prove to be a period of starting point of gains in business. The last day of the week shall be average for your happiness.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

This week is auspicious for attaining support of seniors and royal people in business. Statesman type of people would extend their support to you. All gentlemen in society shall develop a tendency to appreciate you. This move and development shall prove beneficial for attaining stability in the inflow of money the impact of which shall be visible after a couple of months for sure. In nutshell this week shall create a seed for a better financial future.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The first half of the week is not favorable for your general happiness and health. You shall have to face some bitterness in your emotional relations. Your enthusiasm and spirits shall get decreased substantially however your some kind of hidden talent won’t let you get frustrated. In the latter half of the week your all drained energies shall be regained and it would prove better for public welfare activities, social reputation, journeys and for work also.

Note

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

