Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however you shall be craving for brightness. Health conditions and energy level shall improve by the middle of the week. The latter half of the week shall be excellent for getting support of spouse. The marital bliss shall also get multiplied. The working efficiency and confidence level shall also be excellent.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The planetary transit is highly favorable in this week. Your social life, relation with friends and relatives and social influence shall be at its peak from the beginning of the week. In the mid of the week you shall be more concerned about domestic and especially children related matters. You shall do well in competition and any type of tension won’t be coming on the way of your personality development.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The beginning of the week shall mark lot of activity on social front because of which the bitterness of family life won’t affect you much. The day of 10th and 11th December shall be average for your happiness whereas the next two days are good for you in all respects. Your opinions shall be appreciated. You shall do educationally. Your children shall also bring happiness for you. Last two days of the week appear to be average for your health.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The planetary transit indicates all sorts of happiness, betterment and developments in matters related to your education, love life and children. Your artistic talent shall be getting lot of appreciation. If you are full time public figure then this time can be utilized to gear up yourself for those preparations which shall prove beneficial to enhance your popularity graph. Your abilities to do well in any type of competition or in creating effective marketing strategies shall also help you a lot.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

You shall remain in very jovial mood in the beginning of the week. Your health shall also be perfect. You shall be spending money on yourself, your family and also on journeys in this week. In the first half of the week you shall be focusing mainly on your family whereas in the latter half of the week you would be concentrating more on your social life and work area. Your all activities related to you, your family, friends and work shall keep you happy and lively.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

Beginning of the week indicates financial gains and some mental tensions which are likely to increase by the mid of the week and after that also there won’t be a big relief from the stress and tensions till the morning of 13th December however, after that this week shall go perfectly alright till its end as the tremendous support of family members shall certainly help you come out of it. Financial issues are not indicated in this week.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The beginning of the week shall be wonderful for your progress at work with rise in your position eventually resulting in an increase in the inflow of money by the mid of the week. On 12th & 13th you are likely to go on a journey with your family members. The expenses shall increase. You might have to go some work related journey too. The last two days of the week shall bring in some good news regarding betterment and happiness at work area.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In the beginning of the week you are likely to visit a tourist place or else you shall visit a place of down trodden, poor, patients, handicapped or otherwise suffering people to help them in best possible way. You shall be short of funds however even then you shall extend one or other type of help. In your own work you shall keep generating the required gains but the end of the week is indicating little financial crisis, mental tensions and health problems too. Therefore be cautious.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

You shall be feeling light and tension free in this week. You shall be inclined towards religious activities and would go on journeys too. There shall be sudden increase in your income in this week. The source of income shall get strengthened. Your good planning, systematic approach and micromanagement shall help you earn more recognition and gains in this week. You shall go on a long journey in last two days of the week.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

In the beginning of the week you shall face the problems of ups and downs in your married life and health however from the mid of the week the situation shall improve and you might go on a long journey or a place of pilgrimage along with your spouse. The week end is indicating progress and achievement in work area. The support of spouse, seniors and partners shall help you earn recognition in your field of working.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life. You can expect good results in matters related to harmony with spouse, administrative activities, enhancement of immunity and recognition at work place. There are no issues related to mood swings. This week your confidence level shall be at its peak and that shall help you fight with the problems that shall be coming in your way on 12th & 13th of December.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week is best time for your emotional relations and marital bliss however the health related troubles or some type of obstacles shall create tensions too. Do not take any decision related to relationship in a hurry. In professional life there won’t be any issue. The latter half of the week is giving indications of your inclination towards research work or writing work. You are advised to take care of your health in the last two days of the week.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

