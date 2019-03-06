Your Weekly Future: 9th to 15th March

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit is highly favorable in this week but the beginning is not good for health, happiness and decision making. From 10th of March you shall become amazingly active and focused. You shall be attaining complete favor of destiny. Your spouse shall be playing key role in shaping your destiny. Your social life, relation with friends and relatives shall help you do better in all areas of life. The latter part of the week is excellent for work area.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The initial three four days of the week are not auspicious for your state of mind, health and happiness and you might suffer from the problems of mood swings. There is probability of getting injury etc too therefore you are advised to be cautious. Avoid getting into unnecessary argument with people around you. You shall be feeling very low and lethargic. The latter half of the week is better for all areas of life except the problem of arguments and injury.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

As per planetary transit you shall be getting mixed results with ups and downs in life in matters related to finance, domestic environment and state of mind. There can be family feud, arguments with spouse and partners too. You are advised to keep your patience intact and if you do that then this week shall bring in excellent results like tremendous appreciation for rendering excellent consultancy service and giving advice to people. The last day of the week is giving an indication of attainment of recognition in work area.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The beginning of the week shall mark lot of activity in matters related to children. In the first half of the week you shall be getting opportunity to travel but you might not avail it because of the attainment of complete favor of destiny with lot of pleasure at your place. You shall do develop better strategies for winning over your competitors. 13 and 14th March are good dates for enhancing understanding with spouse whereas the last day of the week is not good for happiness, confidence and decision making.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Beginning of the week indicates some mental tensions which shall disappear completely after 10th March. If you are in defense services or central intelligence or investigation agency then remember this week is the best to prove your mettle as a war strategist. After the mid of the week you might have to go on a journey to meet some influential person. The last day of the week indicates enhancement of your strength with the help of a female.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

You shall become victim of few tensions in the beginning of the week but you would come out of all those tensions gradually. Your health shall be average. You shall be spending money on yourself, your family and also on journeys in this week. In the first half of the week you shall enhance your association with family members whereas in the latter half of the week you would be concentrating more on your social life and work area.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

In the beginning of the week you are likely to spend time with family members. You shall be having enough funds and you shall extend one or other type of help to all who are dependent on you. Your competitive spirit shall be at its best and you would bed increasing your personnel, social and political influence. In your own work you shall keep generating the required gains and your confidence level, immunity and happiness shall also be at its peak.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In the beginning of the week you shall get relief from your mental tensions. You would be doing some experiments in your love life. Initially in the first half of the week there shall be probability of some arguments with the family members however the situation of tensions shall get eradicated completely in the latter half of the week. It would be a wonderful week for your progress at work but you need to put a check on your being extra generous in this week.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

The beginning of the week is not auspicious for your happiness and state of mind. You need to keep your patience intact and work on your anger management issues. You shall have to control your anger & aggression especially in the first half of it. After the mid of the week towards its end you shall see tremendous increase in your domestic happiness. In your social circles you shall prove your mettle with the help of your potential of resourcefulness at its full swing.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

In the first half of the week you are likely to face serious anger and aggression related issues. You shall start getting some relief in the latter half of the week. You shall be happy with some relief in financial matters with some sudden gains and betterment and expansion in work area. You shall shine in your social circles and you would be able to solve your issues with your active involvement in social activities. These activities shall also improve your work conditions.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

This week shall again go excellent for all areas of life and you shall see betterment on professional front in the first half of the week and you have to travel in the latter half of the week. The inflow of money shall be good in the first half of the week. You can expect good results in matters related to harmony with spouse, and inflow of money on the last three days of the week. If not married then this is the right time to plan it.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week is giving big indication of your very strong inclination towards occult and mysterious subjects. In addition to that it shall be good for the restoration of immunity and improvement of personality, personnel charm and love life. The first half of the week is auspicious for devising new plans and taking those initiatives which would consolidate work area like reshaping the marketing strategies and the last day of the week indicates uncontrolled expenses and disturbance of mental state because of some worries.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

