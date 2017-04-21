Your Weekly Future: April 21st to April 27th, 2017

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

The professional matters look good. Some of you may get due promotion if natal Mars is strong. Some additional income is likely. Some long journey is also likely. Child may bring happiness. Avoid haste, conflicts and unnecessary driving.Patience is the Mantra for you up to October 2017. Continue to perform peace making remedies for Rahu, Ketu and Mercury. Don’t wear grey and green colors.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

The week continues to be difficult.The job/profession matters need care, focus on work. Some of you may travel. Take care.Handle relationship matters with patience.Child needs extra care give them attention. Emotional stress is likely.It is better to avoid unnecessary driving, and risky activities. Take care of your health. Relationships issues need care, this week be patient and stay calm.

Gemini ( May 21 to June 20)

The professional matters need care, at work avoid disputes, focus on your work. Some of you may get recognition. Some additional income is likely from distant places.Some new opportunity is likely. The health concerns start easing. The child may bring happiness. Continuously propitiate Rahu and Ketu. Strengthen your birth planets through a Special Power Kavach as transit weakness of planets can bring sudden mishaps.

Cancer ( June 21 to July 22)

The professional matters look better. Some of you are likely to get promotion/recognition.

Some additional income is likely. Manage conflicts with patience as aggressive behaviour will harm you.

Always remember that silence is golden. Avoid new ventures, includes relationships and businesses. Some disputes may arise in inheritance matters. Avoid haste, speculation and unnecessary driving.

Continue to perform peace making remedies for your functional malefic planets.

Leo (July 23 to Aug 22)

The fortune is helping to some extent.The profession and relationships matters look better.

Excercise patience in dealing with obstructions, stand back and focus don’t rush into decisions.

Keep new ventures pending, business and relationship wise. Students and those who are appearing in selections have a good chance of success. Feel energized to get in shape.

Virgo (Aug23 to Sept 22)

The professional matters look better.Some easy gains are likely. Work with patience. Avoid manipulations and conflicts at all levels. The new ventures should be kept pending.The health needs care.

Avoid haste, unnecessary expenses and driving/travel.The prolonged transit planetary influences caused by functional malefic planets are difficult for those whose ascending degree is around 6 degrees.

Libra (Sept 23 to Oct 22)

The professional matters continue to need care. The promotion is likely to be delayed. Some additional expenses are likely. Take care of your health and get regular check if required. Do not create conflicts and exercise patience. Those who are looking for marriage may find some more delay. It is better to avoid new ventures upto October, 2017.The child may need help.

Scorpio (Oct 23 to Nov 22)

The week continues to be difficult. The professional matters need care. It is important to stay away from conflicts as they will harm you. Child may need help. Some delay/conflicts in income matters and some additional expenses are likely. The transit planetary influences caused by Rahu/Ketu are difficult for those whose ascending degree is around 6 or some planet is around 6 degree in odd signs.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 to Dec 22)

The professional matters look ok.Some additional income is likely. Friends are likely to be helpful.

Some new opportunities are also likely. Avoid speculation and conflicts, don’t invest in stock market.

Always invest in safe assets.The child needs help, focus on them. The transit planetary influences caused by Rahu/Ketu are difficult for those whose ascending degree is around 6 or some planet is around 6 degree in odd signs.

Capricorn (Dec 23 to Jan 19)

The professional matters are ok.Some opportunities are likely from foreign lands. Some of you may have to travel. You have to be careful in the matter of status, driving and relationships. Those who have some planets around 22 degrees in any of the zodiac signs that is Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces and Taurus are likely to have problems concerning children, emotions, business, health of father and self.

Aquarius (Jan 20 to Feb 18)

The professional matters look better. Some new opportunities are likely. Handle relationship matters with care. Obstructions are likely in the sources of income. Manage with patience. Avoid manipulations and unnecessary driving. Take care of your health. The transit planetary influences caused by Rahu/Ketu are difficult for those whose ascending degree is around 6 or some planet is around 6 degree in odd signs.

Pisces (Feb 19 to March 20)

The professional matters look better. Some of you may get due promotion. Relationship wise is ok.

Some unexpected gains are likely. Avoid unnecessary journey and driving. Avoid risky activites and being at wrong place at wrong time. Take care of your health, get regular medical check up if needed. Manage things with patience and avoid conflicts in job.

This weekly horoscope is more focused and accurate as these are based on ascending signs. The ascending sign is worked out on the basis of your date, time and place of birth. You will find the predictions at other places based on your Sun sign or Moon sign. The Sun remains in one sign of zodiac for one month whereas the Moon remains in one sign for about 54 hours. It is the ascending sign, which changes every couple of hours.

” That is how this site offers you more focused predictions.

