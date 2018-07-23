Your Weekly Future: July 20th to 26th

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The beginning of the week is not at all auspicious for your health, happiness, working efficiency, confidence and patience. This is not auspicious Muhurat for starting a new task. The mid of the week would bring happiness because of the continuation in the favor of destiny that you shall be getting for accomplishing your important tasks. There would be improvement in your health also. The concluding part of the week indicates progress in work with acquisition of required skills and expertise in your area of work.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The beginning of the week is indicating increase in marital bliss and betterment in understanding between husband and wife. This is the right time to take decisions for getting into partnership venture. Your conjugal life shall be excellent. The mid of the week is not favorable for your physical and mental health. Don’t lose heart and patience during your difficult time. The remaining part of the week would be better as compared to the mid of the week. You would be getting the favor of destiny and lot of public support.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The beginning of the week shall mark those initiatives which would be taken by you for paying of your loans, settling disputes with enemies and taking precautionary measures to protect your-self from diseases. Your expenses might increase because of your going on a journey. The middle of the week is favorable for your marital bliss and compatibility with your spouse. The concluding part of the week is not auspicious for your happiness, health and accomplishment of task.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The beginning of the week shall mark gains from speculative activities along with establishment of your reputation as an eminent consultant. The advice of your mother would put you on right path. You would be happy with the performance of your children in their educational field. In the mid of the week you would plan to visit a tourist place or a place of pilgrimage with your parents and children. In the end of the week you would be very happy because of betterment in marital bliss.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The beginning of the week is not favorable for your state of mind, general happiness, health of mother and domestic issues would trouble you. The mid part of the week indicates some betterment regarding the issues related to children thereby getting some relief from the tensions you are going through presently. Although the increased expenses would keep you worried in the remaining part of the weekhowever the settlement of all issues and journeys to desirable places of choice would keep you happy at heart.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The beginning of the week is favorable for the enhancement of your reputation in society. Your behavior in society shall be very nice and you would speak sweetly with people around you. The mid part of the week indicates that continuous increase in income would tempt you to spend money on your native place, house and vehicle etc. The concluding part of the week would establish your reputation as a very good consultant and your children would bring good news for you.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

In the beginning of the week the support of spouse would be especially appreciable when her advice would miraculously help you solve family related issues thereby creating substantial increase in your saving potential. The atmosphere of harmony and peace in the family would keep you highly enthusiastic and confident. The mid days of the week are especially favorable for business plans. The concluding part of the week indicates that your spouse would take care of all domestic affairs thereby making good plans for the progress and peace of family.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

You are a go getter and you believe in your actions. Your confidence, health, immunity, enthusiasm and working efficiency shall be at its peak. People would be giving you lot of respect for your impressive personality and the talent of resourcefulness. In the mid of the week although there would be some tensions in handling the issues related to family however your main focus appears to be peace and prosperity in the family. The remaining days of the week shall be excellent for the attainment of recognition

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

There would be decrease in confidence especially because of failure in the accomplishment of your tasks. This is a highly inauspicious time for undertaking a new task. In the mid days of the week you will be putting in lot of efforts for maintaining your health and confidence but success in this connection appears to be very average. The remaining part of the week appears to be auspicious for social activities but the required enthusiasm and confidence would be missing.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

You might plan to generate a new source of income for which you shall be getting the valuable advice of your children too. The mid part of the weak is not favorable for your health and happiness. You would be highly frustrated because of excessive loss of mental peace after the exhaustion of your energies. Because of hindrances in the accomplishment of task you might complain about problems of mood swings. The remaining days of the week shall prove to be extremely auspicious for your personality development, restoration of immunity and health.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

Your good relations with seniors shall prove beneficial for your career growth. The mid days of the week are beneficial in terms of earning more gains from business, increase in income, fulfillment of desires, happiness from children and good relations with elder brothers. You will be happy at heart and your enthusiasm and working efficiency shall also be at its peak but the concluding part of the week won’t be that auspicious for the accomplishment of tasks.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

This is a beneficial time for spiritual practices and blessings of Guru. The mid of the week is highly auspicious for the attainment of name and fame. There are great probabilities of attainment of reputation and social status along with power and position. This is the right time to take initiative for creating a platform for the attainment of rise in career. In the concluding part of the week you can expect gains from business/increase in income, consolidation of source of income with government support.

Note

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

