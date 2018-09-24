Your Weekly Future: Sept 21 to Sept 27

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The beginning of the week is excellent especially for marital bliss but 24th, 25th & 26th of September won’t be auspicious for your health & happiness. You might remain upset because of some reason. The latter half of the week indicates restoration of your drained energies. On 27th September you might travel and the last days of the week is giving an indication of good news regarding work area. The first half of the week is bad for mother’s happiness.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

This week your family atmosphere shall be full of life, activities, and ups and downs. Any type of disappointment and frustration might not intervene except some trivial health troubles on 27th & 28th of September however all your drained energies shall get restored on the last days of the week when you shall enjoy better favor of destiny by getting an opportunity to go a journey. You shall attain the support of kith and kin or might join some get together on last two days of the week.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

Although there shall be some problem in the family related to finance and mutual harmony however happiness from children shall keep you going. The mid of the week indicates support from partners, new associates and partners but the last two days of the week are not favorable for your health, happiness and energy level. You might lose your confidence also. You are advised not to get into unnecessary arguments and disputes at all.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

Domestic happiness, peace, mutual harmony and an atmosphere of love and laughter at home shall be the main hallmark of this week. Although there might remain some tensions in matters related to children, education and relationship however all issues are likely to get resolved easily. The beginning of the week is best time to take all important decisions regarding the settlement of all issues. You will show great attachment to your family members this week.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Issues related to property, vehicle, mother’s health, domestic atmosphere and difference of opinion with parents would be addressed in this week in which lot of energy shall get spent and the pressure of tensions shall be very high in the first half of the week therefore you are advised to do Yoga on regular basis so that you can create enough reserve mental energy which would be needed in coming few weeks too. There is some relief in the latter half of the week.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

This whole week shall be spent with family members, friends and relatives. You shall be meeting lot of new people in this week. The day of 25th and 26th September is not good for decision making therefore postpone such important matters towards the last three days of the week. You shall try to create new channels of entertainment for you in this week. Your outdoor sports activities and travelling would keep your spirits very high.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The beginning of the week is auspicious for your general happiness, restoration of immunity, inclination towards spiritual practices and scriptural studies. Your confidence, working efficiency and immunity shall go on increasing with the passage time. It is the best time to learn Yoga. You would work with balanced, well planned and systematic approach which shall help you restore your reputation at work place. You will also go on journeys which might not prove very beneficial.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The first half of the week shall be full of stress and mental tensions because of an extra burden of responsibilities. You are advised to keep your patience intact. Strategic planning is required. You need not give up because in the latter half of the week you shall certainly do something to enhance your credibility. Abstain from making investments in those ventures where risk is involved. Do not give money to people as your financial burden is likely to increase.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

This week is auspicious for winning government favors but the day of 24th, 25th and 26th are not auspicious for decision making, investments and travel. You need to put a check on unnecessary expenses. Do not waste your energies, food and money. The first half of the week is inauspicious for going on journeys. The frustration level shall remain high however the latter half of the week indicates that you shall accomplish your tasks with your hidden talent.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

Expansion in work is indicated very strongly. The guidance and support of partners, new associates and spouse shall prove effective. Your focused approach in accomplishing your goals shall be at play from the very beginning of the week. For getting more effective results try to channelize your aggression. There are slight indications of unnecessary arguments and getting an injury etc too. The latter half of the week is bad for your health, happiness, decision making and immunity.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

This week is perfect for all areas of life and you are likely to get desirable results on all fronts. For getting better results you are advised to seek the blessings of your father. Try to stay in good books of your seniors and superiors. Your immunity level shall remain average this week. You are advised not to become careless about your health. The beginning of the week indicates a visit to a shrine. This week shall be full of surprises and sudden travels.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week indicates aggravation of health troubles. Stomach related issues are indicated. There shall be some bitterness on relationship front and children related tensions might not increase. Obstacles in education shall increase your frustration. You would take interest in speculative activities. The latter half of the week is better as compared to the first half. You would get an opportunity to do well on professional front in the latter half. The relationship problem shall also get resolved.

Note

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic Astrology.

