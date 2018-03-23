Something went wrong with the connection!

Zeenat Amam files rape case against Mumbai businessman

March 23
11:32 2018
MUMBAI: A Mumbai businessman has been arrested on charges of raping veteran actor Zeenat Aman, police said today.
The actor filed the complaint at the Juhu police station yesterday, the official said.
“The complaint was filed yesterday night at Juhu Police Station. The accused has been arrested and produced in local court. The matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The investigation is on,” DCP Crime Nisar Tamboli told PTI.-PTI

