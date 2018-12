New York man charged with hate crime for assaulting Indian-origin woman in subway NEW YORK: A 54-year old man has been charged with hate crime for assaulting an Indian-origin woman travelling in a subway and using homophobic slurs against her. Allasheed Allah, 54, was...

Rahul holds hectic parleys with top Cong leaders to select next Chhattisgarh CM NEW DELHI: After selecting chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held hectic parleys with top party leaders Saturday to decide on the top post for Chhattisgarh....

World Tour Finals: Sensational Sindhu seizes final spot with thrilling win over Intanon GUANGZHOU: Continuing with her sizzling form, Indian badminton star P V Sindhu breezed into the summit clash of the World Tour Finals for the second successive time after prevailing over 2013...

Dassault Aviation welcomes SC ruling on Rafale deal NEW DELHI: The Dassault Aviation Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Rafale fighter jet deal, rejecting demands for any probe into the multi-billion dollar contract. “Dassault Aviation welcomes the...

3 militants, soldier killed in Pulwama encounter: Army SRINAGAR: Three militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said. The security...

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Lanka’s PM COLOMBO: Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena in a controversial move, resigned Saturday as two crucial Supreme Court decisions made the embattled former...

Zoramthanga sworn in as Mizoram’s new CM AIZAWL: Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga was Saturday sworn in as Mizoram’s new chief minister. Zoramthanga was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan at a...

Afghanistan hosts Pakistan, China for wide-ranging talks KABUL: Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are meeting in the Afghan capital to discuss trade, development and ending the region’s relentless conflicts Shahussain Murtazawi, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan president, says...

Canada granted consular access to ex-diplomat held by China: Official OTTAWA, Canada: Canada’s ambassador met in Beijing Friday with a detained former diplomat for the first time since he was arrested in China amid sharpening East-West tensions over trade and other...