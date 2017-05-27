Zuckerberg gives the Harvard Commencement Speech

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg recently gave the much awaited commencement speech on 25th May, 2017, to the graduating class of Harvard. It is a known fact that Zuckerberg had dropped out from the same in order to create Facebook.

“We’re technically in the same generation. We walked this yard less than a decade apart, studied the same ideas, and slept through the same lectures.” he said while addressing the students and continued “You all accomplished something I didn’t” — graduating from the prestigious university.”

“You’re graduating at a time when this is especially important,” he told them. “To keep our society moving forward, we have a generational challenge — to not only create new jobs, but create a renewed sense of purpose… So what are we waiting for?”

Along with that, he used this opportunity to raise the issue of income inequality in the US.

“We can all make time to give someone a hand,” Zuckerberg stated. “Let’s give everyone the freedom to pursue their purpose — not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because when more people can turn their dreams into something great, we’re all better for it.”

The CEO has denied that he would be running for public office. -News Source

Comments

comments