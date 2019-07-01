Something went wrong with the connection!

10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash

July 01
10:47 2019
DALLAS (US): Ten people were killed when a small aeroplane crashed into a hangar as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said. Spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth said no one aboard the twin-engine plane survived at the Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Dallas.
The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air hit an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 am, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said that the blaze destroyed the plane but could not confirm how many people were aboard Sunday evening.
The video showed black smoke billowing from the building and a gaping hole in the hangar where the plane crashed.
Officials have not released the identities of the people who died.

Rosenbleeth said the Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatalities to the town and that authorities are still working to notify the families of the victims.
An official with the medical examiner’s office told The Associated Press they could not release any information on the crash Sunday evening.
The plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished, said Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas.
FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon and the National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a crew to the scene. The plane’s tail number has not yet been released. AP

© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
