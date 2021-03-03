India Post News Paper

10 rockets hit military base hosting US troops in Iraq

March 03
15:53 2021
AL ANBAR: Multiple rockets struck Al Assad military airbase on Wednesday that houses US troops in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

A senior US official informed that Iraqi special forces are leading the response and probing the attack.
“10 IDF [Israel Defense Forces] rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time) [04:20 GMT]. Iraqi SF [special forces] are leading the response and investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” Operation Inherent Resolve, Spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter.

Last month, a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured US personnel. (ANI)

 

 

