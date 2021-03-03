10 rockets hit military base hosting US troops in Iraq AL ANBAR: Multiple rockets struck Al Assad military airbase on Wednesday that houses US troops in Iraq’s western Anbar province. A senior US official informed that Iraqi special forces are...

Have to make industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as fuel: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Asserting that India has already tested hydrogen vehicle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the focus of the country is to make industry-ready to utilise hydrogen...

BJP will be wiped out from Delhi in 2022: Sisodia following AAP’s win in MCD by-polls NEW DELHI: Following Aam Aadmi Party’s win in four out of five municipal wards in New Delhi, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the result is a message...

China using COVID-19 pandemic to obstruct foreign journalists BEIJING: China increased restrictions for the foreign press amid the coronavirus pandemic and denied access for foreign journalists to certain areas, notably in Xinjiang, even though they remained open to...

Asean says ready to assist Myanmar BANDAR SERI: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has said that it is ready to assist Myanmar, where the military has seized state control, in a positive, peaceful and...

World Wildlife Day: VP, PM stress on protection of animals NEW DELHI: As World Wildlife Day is being observed, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to ensure protection of animals and preserve forest and...

PM calls for efforts in farming from ‘sowing to earning’ NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a call to make concerted efforts in the farming sector in the country to find a comprehensive technological solution from “irrigation...

SKM announces 5-hr blockade at KMP expressway on 100th day of protest NEW DELHI: The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway will be blocked for five hours on March 6 as the farmers’ protest against the three Central farm laws complete 100 days, the Samyukta...

Weeks before assembly polls, D-company’s fake currency operatives active on Indo-Bangla border NEW DELHI: Several operatives of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, involved in smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), have shifted base from Kathmandu to Dhaka in a bid to push...

‘Emergency’ was a mistake, admits Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Speaking about the Emergency during a conversation with economist Kaushik Basu from the Cornell University in the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that it was...

Turkey eyes defence agreement with Pakistan ISLAMABAD: Turkey and Pakistan are on the verge of signing a defence agreement, opening doors for Islamabad to become the co-manufacturer of missiles and fighter jets. The claim was made...

India to begin 23 waterways by 2030: PM NEW DELHI: Inviting the world to come to India and be a part of the country’s growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India aims to operationalize...

Miguel Cardona confirmed as US Education Secy WASHINGTON: The US Senate has voted to confirm Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher, as the country’s new Secretary of Education. On Monday, Cardona was confirmed after a 64-33 vote,...

Conservatives clash on Indian-American Associate AG nominee NEW YORK: With the nomination of the Indian-American cabinet nominee, Neera Tandon, deadlocked, the focus is now on Vanita Gupta, who is soon to face the Senate for confirmation as...

H1B on backburner as Biden focuses on 470,000 pending US immigrant visa cases NEW YORK: Processing of non immigrant visas, including H1B cases are taking a backseat for now as the Joe Biden administration turns its attention to more than 470,000 immigrant visa...

Biden appoints Indian-American Director of WH Military Office NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Maju Varghese, who was the Chief Operating Officer of his campaign, as his deputy assistant and Director of the White House...

Sensex reclaims 50K-mark, auto stocks shine MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices traded in the positive territory during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday with the S&P BSE Sensex reclaiming the 50,000 points-mark. Accordingly, the two key...

CSMÂ®: Real-time Scrum Activities by a Scrum Master Increasing the level of innovation and productivity is the aim that every organization has. For this, they have come up with newer and better ways of helping participants and candidates...

ASEAN ministers prepare for Myanmar talks over escalating violence BANGKOK: Amid escalating violence in Myanmar after the February 1 coup, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday prepared for a special meeting with...