10-year-old Indian boy found dead in Sharjah

SHARJAH: A 10-year-old Indian boy was found dead inside his bedroom in Sharjah, police has confirmed.

David Punnakkal, who lived in Al Qasimiya Tower with his parents and younger sister, was found lying on the floor of his bedroom on Tuesday after his parents had to break the lock to enter his room, reports Gulf News.

The boy’s uncle Sunil Devasia said that David had finished his e-learning studies at around 5.30 p.m. and had gone to his room to rest. The mother, who works as a nurse, tried to resuscitate her son, but to no avail.

Sharjah Police said: “Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the case and will summon the parents for questioning. The body was moved to a forensic laboratory for autopsy to find out the reason of death.” The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the incident.

Consul-General of India, Vipul said on Wednesday that the consulate had been informed of the incident.

