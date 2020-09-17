100-year-old Assam woman beats Covid-19 GUWAHATI: A 100-year-old woman has been discharged from a hospital here after recovering from Covid-19 on Wednesday, officials said. Health officials said that Mai Handique, a boarder of a Guwahati-based old-age...

India slams OIC, Turkey, Pakistan over Kashmir in Geneva GENEVA/NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday slammed Turkey and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, while shaming Pakistan for funding cross-border terrorism and...

‘ECOSOC win would help India establish itself as lighthouse of the South’ NEW DELHI: Nishtha Satyam, the youngest Deputy Country Representative for UN Women, while commenting on India’s win against China and securing a seat at the UN Economic and Social Council...

Free vaccine for Americans, but won’t be widely available till ’21 summer NEW YORK: A 57 page “playbook” just in from the US government outlines a comprehensive plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine available free to all Americans once it is proven...

Kiara Advani teases fans with ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ song from ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ MUMBAI: After dropping the quirky trailer of her upcoming film ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday shared a teaser of her upcoming song ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ from the...

Jaya Bachchan is ‘source of inspiration’ for ‘outsiders’, says Swara Bhasker MUMBAI: A day after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan in a fiery speech slammed those who are tarnishing the film industry’s image, actor Swara Bhasker on Wednesday joined the list of celebrities...

Study focuses on predicting therapeutic response in depressed teen girls PHILADELPHIA: The risk of developing the major depressive disorder (MDD) surges during adolescence-particularly for girls. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can be an effective treatment, but only about half of girls...

Maxwell thanks lockdown training with Finch after quickfire knock against England MANCHESTER (UK): Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has thanked captain Aaron Finch for the “clarity” he got during training sessions in lockdown for the match-winning knock of 108 runs against England...

India’s overall export declined by 25.42 pc during April-June 2020 YoY: Piyush Goyal NEW DELHI: India’s overall export (merchandise plus services) has declined by 25.42 per cent during the period April-June, 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Union...

Multi-layered security approach for safety of census data: MHA NEW DELHI: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that multi-layered security approach has been adopted for the safety of census data. “Multiple...

Om Birla, Piyush Goyal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday, applaud his dedication and service to nation NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Birla said that the Prime Minister’s commitment...

With spike of 97,894 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 51-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of...

Will challenge Essential Commodities Act in court: Punjab CM CHANDIGARH: Terming the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, a “direct and deliberate assault” by the Centre on the interests of the farmers, Punjab...

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests Covid-19 positive ITANAGAR/SHILLONG: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for the Covid-19 while his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma, who last week visited Delhi and Manipur, tested negative for the...

UNGA’s 75th-anniversary session begins amid global crisis UNITED NATIONS: The opening of the new session of General Assembly marking the start of a landmark year for the UN has eerie echoes of the start of the global organisation...

Indian origin writer Anvi Doshi makes cut for 2020 Man Booker Prize LONDON: Indian origin author Avni Doshi has made the cut for the 2020 Man Booker Prize for Literarture with her book “Burnt Sugar” (Hamish Penguin Random House) in the shortlist...

Scientists predict that COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus – but not yet WASHINGTON DC: A new review published in Frontiers in Public Health suggests that COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will likely become seasonal in countries with temperate climates,...

Trump campaign video aimed at Indian American voters hits 10 million views WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump campaign commercial titled ‘4 more years’ aimed at winning support from the country’s Indian American voters has hit the 10 million views. Trump senior adviser...

Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan prime minister TOKYO: Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Japan’s prime minister by the powerful House of Representatives on Wednesday. According to Kyodo News, his immediate...