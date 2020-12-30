1,000 volunteers prepare for second dose of Covaxin

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for use LONDON: The UK on Wednesday approved the use of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine with the first shots expected to be given on January 4. The world’s attention has been fixed...

Toronto ‘Superfan’ Nav Bhatia accepts, then turns down Global Indian Award TORONTO: Nav Bhatia, the official ‘Superfan’ of the current NBA champions Toronto Raptors and Canada’s known Indo-Canadian face, has turned down the $50,000 Global Indian Award a day after accepting...

Sidhu apologises for wearing shawl with Sikh religious symbols CHANDIGARH: A day after a directive from the Akal Takht, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered a public apology for wearing a shawl with Sikh religious symbols, which...

Have to assume pandemic is going to get worse: Fauci WASHINGTON: Anthony Fauci, America’s top expert of infectious diseases, has said people in the US, currently the world’s hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, have to assume that the health crisis...

Kamala Harris receives Covid-19 vaccine WASHINGTON: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus. According to the Biden-Harris transition team, Harris was vaccinated on Tuesday...

Farmers sticking to core demands ahead of talks with Centre NEW DELHI: Even as farmer leaders are scheduled to hold the sixth round of talks with the Centre in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, a farmer leader has emphasised that they...

Till Jan 7: No flight from UK to land in India NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to extend the suspension on flights to and from the UK till January 7 in the wake of the spread of the new fast-moving...

Your weekly future: 1st to 7th January 2021 Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) In the beginning of the week you shall be happy by seeing new life in your social area. On 3rd and 4th January you...

Apart from thoughts, there is no entity called world Ramana Maharshi The gross body which is composed of the seven humors (dhatus), I am not; the five cognitive sense organs, viz. the senses of hearing, touch, sight, taste, and...

Pondicherry: A pleasant mix of the East and West Pondicherry, though small in geographical size, was the largest French colony in India. The city has a long and interesting history of trade and war. There is a strong French...

1,000 volunteers prepare for second dose of Covaxin KANPUR: The first dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, has been successfully administered to 1,000 volunteers at Prakhar Hospital as part of phase III trial. Dr JS Kushwaha, principal investigator...

How celebs utilized lockdown 2020: by setting fashion goals WASHINGTON: As the year 2020 turned out to be quite unpredictable with a once-in-a-century pandemic striking the world, people stuck at their homes amid the COVID-induced lockdown, Hollywood and Bollywood...

Biden: Reversing Trump immigration policies will take months WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden says it will take months to roll back some of President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration, offering a slower timeline than he promised on the campaign...

Rijiju meets 13-year-old equestrian Amairah, wishes her more success NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met equestrian Amairah Chadha. The 13-year-old has won medals at National Junior Equestrian Championship and the minister...

Heavy Chinese missile, radar deployment near Ladakh, IAF ready to handle situation: IAF Chief Bhadauria NEW DELHI: The Chinese Air Force has conducted heavy deployment of missiles and radars in support of the aggression by their Army along the Eastern Ladakh border, Air Chief Marshal...

Farmers are ‘annadatas’, allegations should not be made against them: Rajnath Singh NEW DELHI: Noting that farmers are “annadatas” and “backbone of the economy,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly disapproved of remarks such as “Naxals” or “Khalistanis” in the context...

India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and...

Underrated Sitharaman presiding over India’s biggest stock market bull run NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been presiding over Indian stock markets’ biggest bull run in the last few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman are scripting what...

VP elect Harris says will introduce bill for citizenship of 11 mln undocumented people WASHINGTON: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday (local time) promised to bring a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people here. Taking to...