India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

1,000 volunteers prepare for second dose of Covaxin

1,000 volunteers prepare for second dose of Covaxin
December 30
12:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KANPUR: The first dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, has been successfully administered to 1,000 volunteers at Prakhar Hospital as part of phase III trial. Dr JS Kushwaha, principal investigator at Prakhar hospital, said: “The second dose of Covaxin would also be administered to these 1,000 volunteers from January 3. First dose of this vaccine was given to volunteers from different waks of life.” 

The first group of volunteers was administered the vaccine on December 5, and thereafter, this drive continued till December 21. It took 17 days to administer Covaxin to these 1,000 volunteers. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is developing the country’s indigenous Corona virus vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kushwaha said that the first dose of Covaxin was administered successfully to all the volunteers and there was no report of any reaction or health issue faced by them. He also mentioned that like many others, he, too, was waiting for Covaxin to get emergency approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

Meanwhile, the second phase trial of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine had also taken place in the city. In the first week of December, 13 volunteers were administered Sputnik V at the city’s GSVM Medical College. IANS

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid ... - https://t.co/Cq38nTLeWL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:21 am

    Toronto 'Superfan' Nav ... - https://t.co/S3OO5ts4SH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #IndoCanadian
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:10 am

    Sidhu apologises for wearing shawl with Sikh ... - https://t.co/n0U5gGMk5O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkalTakht #AkaliDal #Congress #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #NavjotSinghSidhu
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:06 am

    Have to assume pandemic is going to ... - https://t.co/mDweAn7DUm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:04 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.