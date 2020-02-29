Something went wrong with the connection!

11 chairs in names of women scientists to be established at institutes across country: Smriti Irani

February 29
11:21 2020
NEW DELHI: Eleven chairs in the names of women scientists, including renowned anthropologist Iravati Karve, will be established at institutes across the country to honour their contribution in the field of science, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.

Irani, in a series of tweets, said the decision has been made on the occasion of National Science Day.

She said these 11 chairs will not only honour and recognise women scientists’ contribution to the field of science but also inspire women and encourage greater participation of young girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“On National Science Day, the Women and Child Development Ministry is pleased to announce establishment of 11 chairs in the names of Indian women scientists at institutes across the country,” Irani tweeted.

“I thank Harsh Vardhan (Minister of Science and Technology) and everyone at the Ministry of Science and Technology for their support and pro-active approach towards the cause. I also compliment them for commemorating achievements of our women scientists at this year’s National Science Day celebrations,” she said in another tweet.

The 11 eminent women scientists are — cytogeneticist Archana Sharma, botanist Janaki Ammal, organic scientist Darshan Ranganatham, chemist Asima Chatterjee, doctor Kadambini Ganguly, anthropologist Iravati Karve, meteorologist Anna Mani, engineer Rajeshwari Chatterjee, mathematician Raman Parimala, physicist Bibha Chowdhuri and biomedical researcher Kamal Ranadive.

Irani also gave details of the institutes in which the ministry plans to establish the chairs.

A Chair in cytogeneticist Archana Sharma’s name will be established in any institute of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) to encourage research activity in this area, she said. Irani said a Chair in Janaki Ammal’s name will be established in the field of biotechnology as a tribute to her contribution. She said organic scientist Darshan Ranganatham’s Chair will be established in the field of immunology at several institutes to honour her work for reproducing natural biochemical processes.

“I hope young girls take inspiration from her and make our nation proud,” Irani said in a tweet. Asima Chatterjee’s Chair will be established in her name in the area of Phytomedicine and the Chair of Irawati Karve will be established in her name in social sciences institutes, Irani said. Rajeshwari Chatterjee’s chair will be established in engineering institutes and Kamal Ranadive will be established in her name in the field of biomedical research. PTI

